Wage increase still on minds of county officials

Klein went on to say he and other county officials have also lost employees who left for jobs in other areas where the pay was better.

“Much like the sheriff’s office and Saunders County Corrections has stated, we have found that it has become increasingly difficult to find qualified individuals to fill job openings when employees leave for higher paying employment,” Klein wrote.

The sheriff’s department and corrections employees are under the same union bargaining unit, which excludes management. Stukenholtz said this means if one group of employees gets a raise, they all must. That is why when he asked to increase wages for corrections employees, all of the other employees under the contract got a raise as well.

Stukenholtz also noted that Saunders County Corrections is a revenue-generating entity for the county that brought in $1.6 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, despite being restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If fully staffed, the jail could potentially bring in $2.3 million in revenue a year.

“We turn down requests every day from other law enforcement entities to bring prisoners here,” he said.