Wage increase still on minds of county officials

WAHOO – The discussion over recent pay raises for law enforcement and corrections staff at the county level continues.
On Oct. 26 the Saunders County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $2/hour raise plus shift differential of $0.75 for second and third shifts for contractual employees in law enforcement and corrections. The increase was effective Nov. 1. The motion was amended on Nov. 9 to include all employees of the sheriff’s office, court security, office staff, corrections, dispatchers, deputies and all non-bargaining employees with the exception of the sheriff.
During the Nov. 23 supervisors meeting, other county officials publicly stated their displeasure that the supervisors granted raises for law enforcement and corrections staff only. County Treasurer Amber Scanlon spoke to the supervisors on the collective behalf of elected and appointed county officials, stating that wage increases for only one county department created an issue with morale in other departments because their previous requests for raises were denied.
Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz told the Wahoo Newspaper on Monday that he acknowledges the concerns other county officials have about the wage increase, but explained that it was necessary to remain competitive with other markets that are also hiring corrections officers.
“I understand the feeling of inequity,” he said.
Potential employees who are looking at jobs in Wahoo are also applying at corrections facilities in Douglas and Lancaster counties, where the pay is “well ahead of our wages,” Stukenholtz said.
Saunders County’s starting wage for corrections employees is $20 an hour, compared to $28 in Omaha and Lincoln, the sheriff said.
This is causing a “hiring crisis” for the county, Stukenholtz explained.
“We’re not able to hire and maintain enough staff to run the jail, particularly on the female side,” he said.
In a letter written by Public Defender Thomas Klein and signed by numerous county officials that was sent to the supervisors prior to the Nov. 23 meeting, Klein acknowledged the hiring issues faced by the sheriff and corrections departments.
“We, as fellow county officials, certainly understand that the sheriff’s office and the corrections department need to hire and retain qualified employees in order to provide safety and protection for Saunders County,” the letter said. “Additionally, we as fellow county officials, understand the current difficulty in finding and retaining qualified individuals to work and serve the citizens of Saunders County.”
Klein went on to say he and other county officials have also lost employees who left for jobs in other areas where the pay was better.
“Much like the sheriff’s office and Saunders County Corrections has stated, we have found that it has become increasingly difficult to find qualified individuals to fill job openings when employees leave for higher paying employment,” Klein wrote.
The sheriff’s department and corrections employees are under the same union bargaining unit, which excludes management. Stukenholtz said this means if one group of employees gets a raise, they all must. That is why when he asked to increase wages for corrections employees, all of the other employees under the contract got a raise as well.
Stukenholtz also noted that Saunders County Corrections is a revenue-generating entity for the county that brought in $1.6 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, despite being restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If fully staffed, the jail could potentially bring in $2.3 million in revenue a year.
“We turn down requests every day from other law enforcement entities to bring prisoners here,” he said.
The sheriff also noted that unlike most other county departments, employees in the sheriff’s office and corrections work 24/7 shifts and holidays.
The supervisors agreed on Nov. 23 to conduct a wage study and to continue discussion about the subject. The issue was not discussed at the Dec. 7 supervisors meeting.
