VFW Drive to deliver gifts on Saturday

WAHOO – The Dec. 17 delivery date for the 60th Annual VFW Christmas Drive is just a few days away. As monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see a need throughout the county.

“Our numbers have really picked up over the past week. It is our hope that those in need were able to request assistance. Once again, it is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to not only have a great Christmas, but also to survive,” said Jason Libal.

Donations were accepted through Dec. 13. After that date, the coordinators will be busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to around 120 homes throughout the county.

Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 17. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended and no deliveries will be made on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“Our regular drivers are looking forward to delivering again this year.” Libal said.

As a reminder, the organization avoids involving youth to help with the deliveries.

“We just don’t want to put a young person in an awkward position,” Libal said.

Support continues to be strong for this annual campaign.

“We could not hold such a drive without the great help from the community,” said Libal. “The Christmas drive is always a great reminder of the outstanding community that we live in. Since Thanksgiving, the outpouring of support has been terrific. It is obvious that once again the people of our community are willing to serve others before themselves.”

RECENT DONATIONS

(AS OF DEC. 11)

$42.00 Anonymous

$50.00 Rhonda Andresen

$50.00 Lucille Defoil

$50.00 Ken & Jane Harpenau

$50.00 Presbyterian Women — Wahoo

$50.00 Richard & Mary Ann Tvrdy

$50.00 American Legion Auxiliary Unit 262 — Yutan

$60.00 Anonymous

$75.00 Mark & Tracy Meyer

$100.00 Anonymous

$100.00 John & Mary Horsham

$100.00 Anonymous

$100.00 Daniel & Maurine Kavan

$100.00 Sandra Sullivan

$100.00 Craig & Susan Breunig

$100.00 Lana Krumpus

$100.00 Anonymous

$100.00 Anonymous

$100.00 John & Cynthia Peterson

$100.00 Wahoo American Legion Post No. 82

$100.00 Jared & Grace Ketner

$100.00 Anonymous

$100.00 Kathy Urban

$100.00 Donald & Darlene Hanson

$100.00 Anthony & Mary Ann Osmera

$151.24 Sheri Meece

$177.00 Wahoo Public Schools Middle School Staff

$200.00 Owen & Marilyn Jensen

$200.00 Robert & Rose Iiams

$200.00 Ashland Quilters

$200.00 Edward & Katherin Cherovsky

$212.00 Wahoo Public Schools High School Staff

$250.00 American Legion Post 308 — Weston

$250.00 William & Mary Filipi

$250.00 Mike & Denise Lawver

$300.00 Anonymous

$500.00 Erik & Elaine Alm

$500.00 Swedeburg Covenant Church

$500.00 In Memory of Mitch Hanke

$700.00 Kiwanis Club of the Wahoo Area

$895.00 Wahoo Public Schools Elementary Staff

$1,000.00 INSPRO Insurance

$1,000.00 Anonymous

$1,810.75 Wahoo Vendor Frenzy

Toys Jim & Laura Love

Toys & Misc. Items Yutan Elementary — Mrs. Trost’s Kindergarten Class

Toys Amy Maxson

Toys Nick, Amy, MacKenzie, & Colson

Toys Craig & Susan Wagner

Toys Titan Machinery

This Week’s Total:

$11,372.99

Drive Total To Date:

$24,727.99