VFW Drive ready for delivery

WAHOO – The Dec. 18 delivery date for the 59th Annual VFW Christmas Drive is just a few days away. As monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see a need throughout the county.

“Our numbers have really picked up over the past week. It is our hope that those in need were able to request assistance,” said Jason Libal. “Once again, it is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to not only have a great Christmas, but also to survive.”

Donations were accepted through Dec. 15. After that date, the coordinators will be busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to around 120 homes throughout the county. Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended and no deliveries will be made on Sunday.

“Our regular drivers are looking forward to delivering again this year.” Libal said.

As a reminder, the organization avoids involving youth to help with the deliveries.

“We just don’t want to put a young person in an awkward position,” said Libal.