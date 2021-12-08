VFW Drive donations accepted through Dec. 14

WAHOO – The Dec. 18 delivery date for the 59th Annual VFW Christmas Drive is just under two weeks away. As monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Lorraine Syverson and Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see need throughout the county.

“We are having an increased number of phone calls and inquiries regarding the need for assistance,” Jason Libal said. “Once again this is a true sign that the need is going to be significant this year. Due to the fact that there are still a large number of families that are still struggling. It is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to have a great Christmas.”

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14. After that date, the coordinators will be busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to more than 150 homes in the county. Those in need are asked to contact Jason and Michelle Libal directly at 402-429-8933. Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Dec. 18. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended and no deliveries will be made on Dec. 19.