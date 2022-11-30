VFW Christmas Drive notes 60 years

WAHOO – For the 60th consecutive year, a volunteer effort will help make Christmas a little brighter for some families in Saunders County. But the 2022 VFW Christmas Drive completed Thanksgiving weekend was well behind donation amounts from past years. At the same time, the need continues to increase.

“This is not surprising with the current economic climate and struggles,” said Jason Libal, who coordinates the program with his wife, Michelle. “Typically, the donations really pick up after Thanksgiving weekend. We hope this trend continues as we anticipate a high need again this year. Such donations are critical to cover this need.”

The goal is to again deliver bags of toys and food baskets to more than 150 families throughout the county. This year’s delivery date is Dec. 17. Libal reminded recipients to make sure they are home on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

“Deliveries will not be held outside of the Saturday afternoon. Thus, it is critical that recipients are home,” he said.

Those who would like to be considered for a delivery are encouraged to contact the Libals directly at 402-429-8933 and/or return the registration forms that were distributed throughout the county. The drive will accept names until Dec. 13.

All of the deliveries on Dec. 17 will be made by volunteers, just as they have been done for the past 60 years.

“We could not hold such a drive without the great help from the community,” Libal said. “Once again, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars organization will play a pivotal role in this year’s drive. It is truly amazing that this organization has held their support for the drive for 60 years. We continue to look forward to this partnership in the future. Without their support, we could not sustain this drive.”

Once again, donations of toys, quilts and warm apparel are also being accepted.

Individuals receiving baskets need to be at home on the afternoon of Dec. 17. If this is impossible, prior arrangements must be made. No deliveries will be completed on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68066; Wahoo Newspaper Office, 564 N. Broadway Street in Wahoo. Donations of toys must be made by Dec. 14. Monetary donations can be accepted at any time.

Donors may remain anonymous. A listing of donors will be published weekly in the newspaper.

Recent donations as of Nov. 27, 2022:

$100.00 Tommy & Maurene Johnston

$100.00 Anonymous

$100.00 Kevin & Cheryl Dunbar

$200.00 Larry Swanson

$250.00 Brad & Sophia Custer

$250.00 Sons Of The American Legion Post #308 — Weston

$400.00 Grace Luther League

$500.00 Anonymous — Leshara

$500.00 Willard Jacobs

$500.00 Ithaca United Methodist Church

$2000.00 Anonymous

$2500.00 Gary Ruzek

This Week’s Donations:

$7,400.00

Monetary Donations to Date:

$9,300.00