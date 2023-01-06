 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW Christmas Drive final list of donors

WAHOO – The final tally of donations for the 2022 VFW Christmas Drive neared $30,000 in cash donations. The final list of donors (as of Dec. 18) is printed below.

$10.00 Mary Ann Long

$25.00 Anonymous

$25.00 Mel and Kim Spargen

$25.00 Merry Monday

$40.00 Rick and Linda Zimmerman

$50.00 Greg and Melissa Brigham

$50.00 Benjamin and Erin Williams

$50.00 Anonymous

$50.00 Abbie Huenink

$75.00 Richard and Patricia

$100.00 Lorraine Beaman

$100.00 Chris and Melissa Rappl

$100.00 American Legion Auxiliary — Valparaiso

$100.00 Glenn and Eileen Chvatal

$100.00 In Memory of Kailyn Hancock and Lorraine Syverson

$100.00 In Memory of Bob Norenberg and Bard and Rick Sittner

$125.00 Del and Valerie Lindgren

$125.00 In Memory of LeAnne DeCoste

$150.00 Jerry and Dee Kabourek

$200.00 Ken Hanke VFW Post 9844 — Yutan

$200.00 John Luedtke and Mo Kavan

$200.00 VFW Post

$225.00 Saunders Medical Center Employees

$500.00 Lane Nelson

$500.00 Walker and Kristin Luedtke

$1,000.00 JEO Employees

$1,090.00 Edward Jones Region 45

Vehicle Donation for Toy Pick-Up Sid Dillon — Wahoo

Toys Keleb and Nichole Otte

Toys Edward Jones Region 45

Hats, Gloves, Blankets Ithaca United Methodist Church

Quilts Krazy Quilters of Valparaiso

Toys Saunders Medical Center Employees

Toys Jazzercise — Wahoo

Clothes Laurie and John Smaus

Toys Ollies Mission

Toys and Misc. Items Saunders County Historical Society

Knitted Caps Liz Burke and Knitting Friends — Surprise, Arizona

Toys Lori Hansson

This week’s Totals $5,115.00

Drive Total $29,842.99

