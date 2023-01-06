VFW Christmas Drive final list of donors

WAHOO – The final tally of donations for the 2022 VFW Christmas Drive neared $30,000 in cash donations. The final list of donors (as of Dec. 18) is printed below.
$10.00 Mary Ann Long
$25.00 Anonymous
$25.00 Mel and Kim Spargen
$25.00 Merry Monday
$40.00 Rick and Linda Zimmerman
$50.00 Greg and Melissa Brigham
$50.00 Benjamin and Erin Williams
$50.00 Anonymous
$50.00 Abbie Huenink
$75.00 Richard and Patricia
$100.00 Lorraine Beaman
$100.00 Chris and Melissa Rappl
People are also reading…
$100.00 American Legion Auxiliary — Valparaiso
$100.00 Glenn and Eileen Chvatal
$100.00 In Memory of Kailyn Hancock and Lorraine Syverson
$100.00 In Memory of Bob Norenberg and Bard and Rick Sittner
$125.00 Del and Valerie Lindgren
$125.00 In Memory of LeAnne DeCoste
$150.00 Jerry and Dee Kabourek
$200.00 Ken Hanke VFW Post 9844 — Yutan
$200.00 John Luedtke and Mo Kavan
$200.00 VFW Post
$225.00 Saunders Medical Center Employees
$500.00 Lane Nelson
$500.00 Walker and Kristin Luedtke
$1,000.00 JEO Employees
$1,090.00 Edward Jones Region 45
Vehicle Donation for Toy Pick-Up Sid Dillon — Wahoo
Toys Keleb and Nichole Otte
Toys Edward Jones Region 45
Hats, Gloves, Blankets Ithaca United Methodist Church
Quilts Krazy Quilters of Valparaiso
Toys Saunders Medical Center Employees
Toys Jazzercise — Wahoo
Clothes Laurie and John Smaus
Toys Ollies Mission
Toys and Misc. Items Saunders County Historical Society
Knitted Caps Liz Burke and Knitting Friends — Surprise, Arizona
Toys Lori Hansson
This week’s Totals $5,115.00
Drive Total $29,842.99