WAHOO – Five men shared their stories of military service and family during the April Saunders County Veteran of the Month presentation last week.

Each month, veterans from the county are honored with an informal ceremony April 21 that was organized by William Bonney, the county veterans service officer, and the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee.

Dennis Havlovic, William “Bill” Laughridge, Melvin Prochaska and brothers Eugene and William “Bill” Kremlacek were recognized for their military service as their family, friends and fellow veterans looked on.

The Kremlacek brothers of Wahoo brought the most laughs with their conflicting stories of their childhood. Bill Kremlacek went first, but Eugene corrected a few of his brother’s facts.

The brothers were given great responsibility at a young age. Their father, Paul, had been enlisted in the Army Air Corps in World War II, but was given a medical discharge after five months because he was a diabetic. Paul Kremlacek returned home to Saunders County and got married. Bill and Eugene were born 13 months apart.

When the boys were 11 and 12, (or 12 and 13, if you go by Bill Kremlacek’s version) their father died. Their mother wanted to stay on the farm, so the brothers were put to work farming 160 acres and caring for the livestock.

“We saved the farm,” Bill Kremlacek said.

At the age of 14, Bill bought a tractor and planted the first soybeans in the area, along with corn.

In the late 1960s, President Richard M. Nixon had instituted a lottery system for the military. Both Bill and Eugene knew they’d have to enlist at one point, but it didn’t matter who went first.

Knowing that Bill wanted to join the Army National Guard, which was a six-year enlistment, Eugene decided to go first.

“I didn’t want to wait six years and get drafted,” he said.

Eugene joined the Army after graduating from Bishop Neumann High School in 1965, serving from 1966 to 1969. During his basic and advanced individual training, he tested well in field communications and was sent to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he learned to climb poles and install telephones.

“I enjoyed it,” he said.

Eugene was sent to an infantry company in Schweinfurt, Germany, where he got the chance to travel, which became a lifelong passion. The only country he didn’t get to see during his service was Czechoslovakia, where his ancestors once resided. He had a trip planned, but the Russians invaded Prague a few weeks before. His company was put on red alert until the situation was peacefully resolved. A few years ago, he was able to finally take that trip, this time with a group from Saunders County.

While in Germany, Eugene was put in charge of the unit’s weapons. When his brother later joined the Army National Guard, he held a similar job.

After training, Bill was assigned to the 24th Medical Company in Wahoo, which was made up mostly of farmers from Saunders and Lancaster counties, he said.

“I enjoyed the 24th Med and the people we met,” he said.

During their two-week annual training exercises, Bill’s unit would have to take everything with them. He remembers sleeping in the back of the truck to protect the weapons in his charge.

In his six years in the National Guard (1970-1977), Bill was called up to active duty for multiple occasions, including the Pathfinder Hotel explosion in Fremont and during civil rights riots in Omaha. One May, he had to stop planting his fields to go to western Nebraska to feed cattle during a blizzard.

“When you’re in the National Guard, you have to go,” he said.

Army Reservists may also be called to active duty during their time in service. Laughridge, a rural Weston resident, was in college during the Vietnam War. After he graduated , he saw his friends being drafted, so he decided to enlist.

Laughridge joined a special forces unit in Kansas. He was initially going to become an Airborne Ranger, but an injury from a civilian sky diving accident stopped that from happening, he said.

He moved from Texas to Nebraska and was assigned to a unit in Fremont.

Laughridge was promoted quickly during his time in the Reserves because many soldiers were getting out of the military after serving in Vietnam.

Laughridge eventually retired from the Reserves.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve my nation,” he said.

Melvin Prochaska was in the Navy from 1955 to 1959. Although he trained as a jet engine mechanic, he ended up training truck drivers while he was stationed in the Philippines.

“Everybody wanted to be a truck driver, but nobody knew how to drive,” he said.

His skill behind the wheel led to a 20-year career as a semi driver, Prochaska said. He was also a farmer.

Havlovic served in the Army for two years (1957-59). The Prague native trained in construction engineering and as a heavy equipment operator.

Like the Kremlacek brothers, Havlovic also had brothers who served in the military. The youngest of three brothers, he stayed home to take care of the farm for his disabled father until it was his turn to enlist after high school.

Sharing stories and laughter during the informal ceremony can help veterans feel at ease, according to Bonney.

The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. The program originally honored one veteran a month on the second Tuesday of the month. Each veteran received a plaque and recognition during the short ceremony.

In 2021, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting, saying the program had outgrown the original format.