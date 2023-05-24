WAHOO – It may have been a drill, but the bullets were real.

John Berlowitz of Valparaiso recalled being in the ocean for a rescue drill when an airman from above began shooting around him. He yelled up at the airman, “What are you shooting at?”

“Sharks!” the airman yelled back.

That was one of many memories shared by four veterans from all over the county who were honored for their service during the Veteran of the Month gathering on May 19 in Wahoo.

Berlowitz, of Valparaiso, was in the Marines for just over four years from 1970-1974 After getting out of the Marines, he joined the Nebraska National Guard in 1975 and was also in the Air Force Reserves until retiring in 1994.

As a Guardsman, Berlowitz said you were required to deploy quickly. He remembered being called to help rescue people during ice jams flooding the Ashland area in 1983. At the time he sold Hovercraft vehicles, which are air-cushioned and can go on water, land, mud and ice.

He took his personal Hovercraft out to help rescue families. The vehicle only held about 300 pounds, so two large men in the boat could make things difficult. He was helping large man who insisted on bringing the family’s black Labrador retriever.

They made it to safety, but not before running out of gas about 20 yards from shore, Berlowitz said.

“It was one hell of a night,” he added.

Curtis Hohn of Wahoo joined the Navy in 1987 right after graduating from Cedar Bluffs High School because he didn’t want to go to college.

He worked in aviation maintenance administration for the Navy and was assigned to the USS Carl Vinson, an aircraft carrier. They deployed to the Philippines, Australia and Hong Kong.

During his time in the Navy Hohn remembered an incident when an Iranian jet liner tried to flyover the aircraft carrier and was shot down, despite being warned by the U.S.

“It kind of started the whole Persian Gulf event because that’s where we went next,” Hohn said.

When Hohn left the Navy, he was ready to go to college and did so through the GI Bill. After working with computers on the aircraft carrier, Hohn chose that subject in college.

“It got my first experience with computers and that’s what I do today,” he said.

Byron Nordstrom wanted to be a diesel mechanic when he enlisted in the Marines in 1978. Then he found out he was allergic to diesel fuel.

“They threw me in the wrecker,” he said with a laugh.

The Marines took this “small guy from Wahoo” all over the world.

“I’ve been in five of the seven seas,” he said.

He enjoyed the traditions built into the Marine Corps, and was honored to be able to stand in for a local youth’s ill grandfather during his recent graduation from boot camp in San Diego.

“Standing on the outside looking in was a lot of fun,” he said.

Nordstrom was a Scout leader for many years and that is how he knew the young Marine.

Dale Sturzenegger of Ashland father had served in World War II and said the Army would “make a man out of you.” Ten days after his death, Sturzenegger got his draft papers in the mail in 1970.

He was in Vietnam in the Army for two years as a combat demolition specialist. Like many Vietnam veterans, stories are hard to put into words.

“I did some things over there I don’t talk about,’ he said.

He did remember a party on a beach where his buddies thought he should ride a water buffalo because he was from Nebraska. The animals are considered a traditional symbol of Vietnam, and Sturzenegger was hauled off to jail because of his ill-fated ride. He ended up with just a slap on the wrist, but it did affect his future.

“I kind of stopped going to rodeos,” he said to laughter from the audience.

There were about 40 people in attendance at the Veteran of the Month event, where loved ones read a certificate of appreciation after the veteran’s spoke.

“Every month we have such a good time here,” said Bill Bonney, the Saunders County Veterans Service Officer.

The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. The program originally honored one veteran a month on the second Tuesday of the month. Each veteran received a plaque and recognition during the short ceremony.

In 2021, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting, saying the program had “outgrown” the original format.