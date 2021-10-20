Veteran of month honors go to Neal

WAHOO – Thomas Neal earned three Purple Hearts and a Combat Infantry Badge while serving in Vietnam. But he turned them down.

“They were just giving them out left and right, so it lost its power. So I didn’t want one,” Neal said on Oct. 12 as he received the Saunders County Veteran of the Month award during the County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Neal, a Swedeburg resident, was drafted into the Army in 1969. After training in Ft. Ord, Calif. and Ft. Bliss, Texas, he was sent to Vietnam.

“When he said goodbye to his family and friends, he thought that was forever,” said Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Dan Kauble during the presentation.

Neal drove a tank in Vietnam. He recalled going over a steel bridge near the Cambodian border that could handle a maximum of 17 tons. His tank weighed 21 tons.

He was going to turn around, but a lieutenant colonel thought otherwise.

As they drove over the bridge, the entire structure moved. Like Neal, the lieutenant colonel thought they were going to topple over. But they didn’t. When they got across, the lieutenant colonel gave him a hug, then got on his helicopter and flew away.

