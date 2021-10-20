Veteran of month honors go to Neal

WAHOO – Thomas Neal earned three Purple Hearts and a Combat Infantry Badge while serving in Vietnam. But he turned them down.
“They were just giving them out left and right, so it lost its power. So I didn’t want one,” Neal said on Oct. 12 as he received the Saunders County Veteran of the Month award during the County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Neal, a Swedeburg resident, was drafted into the Army in 1969. After training in Ft. Ord, Calif. and Ft. Bliss, Texas, he was sent to Vietnam.
“When he said goodbye to his family and friends, he thought that was forever,” said Saunders County Veterans Service Officer Dan Kauble during the presentation.
Neal drove a tank in Vietnam. He recalled going over a steel bridge near the Cambodian border that could handle a maximum of 17 tons. His tank weighed 21 tons.
He was going to turn around, but a lieutenant colonel thought otherwise.
As they drove over the bridge, the entire structure moved. Like Neal, the lieutenant colonel thought they were going to topple over. But they didn’t. When they got across, the lieutenant colonel gave him a hug, then got on his helicopter and flew away.
One of the scariest things about being in Vietnam was not the battles, but the homecoming. Neal siad they had heard about the negative reaction many soldiers were receiving when they returned to the U.S.
“I was a nervous wreck when we came home,” he said. “It was scary.”
Neal said he dreams about Vietnam every night, suffering from nightmares and other forms of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). But like his forefathers, he dealt with it on his own.
Kauble calls Neal a “soldier’s soldier.” He didn’t care about the medals and awards, although he won a few, including the National Defense Service Medal, two Vietnam Campaign Service Medals and the Army Commendation medal.
And wasn’t that bothered when he was passed over for a promotion because of a card game.
Neal was born in North Dakota and moved to Nebraska at the age of 3 when his father, a cattle rancher, found work as a bricklayer in Omaha. After attending Benson High School, he worked at Alamito Dairy until he was drafted.
When he returned to the States after Vietnam, he came back to Omaha. In 1982 he went on a blind date, where he met Elizabeth. He proposed to her two weeks later. They bought land and
a house near Swedeburg, where they still reside. They were blessed with two children and now have four grandchildren.
