Veteran of Month ceremony provides emotional healing support

WAHOO – Rolland Lovell was stationed in Kuwait in support of Operation Enduring Freedom when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened.

He had been deployed in 2000 and was assigned to military intelligence. The Army National Guard member watched the second plane hit the World Trade Center tower on a television.

At the same time, the other service men and women on duty had no idea what was going on.

“The hardest thing I had to do that night was explain (it),” he said.

Lovell and four other veterans from Saunders County told stories of their military service during the Veteran of the Month program held at the Wahoo Vets Club on Oct. 21.

The program honors veterans from the area in the name of late Larry Mach, who started the Veteran of the Month program in 2018.

Originally, the program honored one veteran each month during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting. Mach was a supervisor who represented District 5.

The program lasted about five minutes as a short biography of the veteran’s service and a certificate of appreciation from the county was read by the Saunders County Veterans Service Officer.

In late 2021, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting.

The informal format allows veterans to share their own stories and bond with other veterans, said Bill Bonney, the new veterans service officer for Saunders County.

“It’s so important for our emotional healing,” Bonney said.

Lovell joined the Army after graduating from Raymond Central High School in 1986. He lives in Valparaiso with his wife and daughter.

Fellow Valparaiso resident Edward Komenda was also honored during the ceremony as his daughter, Nancy Bordovsky, read the certificate of appreciation.

Komenda served in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. He got his draft letter when he returned from his honeymoon.

He was an artillery forward observer at first, then he became a fire direction coordinator, serving mostly stateside. He recalled a practice jump where his parachute got twisted and he rode with the soldier who was directly below him as they headed to the ground.

Another 82nd Airborne veteran was also a part of the Veteran of the Month ceremony. Sid Swanson of Ceresco served in the engineer battalion. He knew he was destined to join the Army after growing up as a military brat. His father was an Army officer who served in World War II.

“After being raised by an Army dude, I knew I was going to go in,” he said.

Two Vietnam War veterans were also recognized during the event. Russell Ahlers of Wahoo served in the Marines from 1967 to 1969. He was 18 years old when he enlisted. He was originally trained as an infantryman, but later learned to operate a 60 mm mortar.

Ahlers was assigned to the Combined Action Program, which Bonney said were a group of military advisors attached to the Vietnamese Army. They worked on the front lines doing tasks that were “challenging,” Bonney said.

Ahlers was in a bunker that took a direct hit. He suffered major hearing loss, his wife said, which he dealt with for many years until he was finally diagnosed and treated by the VA.

Leon Teetor of Ithaca also served in Vietnam. He was a Navy radarman who served two six-month tours on a destroyer between 1968 and 1972.

Teetor said his tasks included gunfire support, guarding planes and search and rescue off the coast of North Vietnam.

Accompanying Teetor to the ceremony were his wife, daughter and son. The presence of family, friends and other veterans brings comfort to the veterans as they tell their stories, Bonney said.

“Our hearts warm every time we have one of these,” he said.

