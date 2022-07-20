Vavrina settles into new role as Saunders County fair manager

WAHOO – With a background in agriculture and marketing, Linne Vavrina has settled in quickly to her role as the first full-time manager of the Saunders County Fair.

And she’s all set for the fair to begin on July 24.

The Saunders County Agriculture Society created the position of fair manager last year, after realizing the duties of running a county fair had become too much for a volunteer board.

“One of my primary reasons for being hired and one of my personal goals is to alleviate the day-to-day from the shoulders of the fair board,” Vavrina said.

Ag society member Gerald Osmera said the organization needed someone to be available every day to deal with things related to the fair and the fairgrounds.

“It was getting to be overwhelming with as many things that go on here,” he said.

Vavrina’s other main focus is to grow and promote all sides of the fair, including the 4-H and non-4-H activities.

“I am excited about what I can help build with the ag society and the fair,” she said.

Vavrina was hired in February and began to quickly implement new ideas and fresh concepts.

“I want to make sure things don’t get stale, that we cater to different audiences to keep up with the trends,” she said.

She created a new logo for the ag society, updated the website and compiled a data base of businesses, individuals and organizations that have worked with the fair in the past.

As the fair got closer, Vavrina focused her efforts on reaching out to local businesses to obtain sponsorships, arranging vendors and creating the fair schedule.

“I also see it as being able to connect with families and businesses in and around Saunders County,” she said.

Vavrina grew up on a farm northwest of Prague. She was not involved in 4-H as a child, but she took part in FFA during high school.

“I credit so much of what I learned to FFA,” she said. “I respect youth ag organizations, they teach life skills and responsibility.”

As a mom, Vavrina is learning about 4-H through her children. Stepdaughters Jacobi and Fiona Kavan are heavily involved in 4-H livestock projects.

Vavrina has already experienced the fun of living at the fairgrounds during fair week and plans to continue the family tradition.

“The Saunders County Fairgrounds becomes our home during fair week and the weeks leading up to the fair,” she said.

Jacobi and Fiona will be teaching their little brother Everett about 4-H soon enough. The 2-year-old will be following in their footsteps one day.

“They’ll be teaching their little brother to learn the ropes of growing up in a barn,” Vavrina said.

Prior to becoming fair manager, Vavrina connected with fair families during her nine years as marketing director at Frontier Co-op. Many families in the company’s 14-county area participate in fairs, she said

She also spent time at the co-op’s 60 locations talking to 4-H and FFA groups and other ag organizations.

It reconnected her to her ag roots, she said.

After Everett was born, however, Vavrina wanted to reduce the amount of time she was on the road in order to be able to spend more time with her family.

“Your priorities are a little bit different once you have a family,” she said.

The position of fair manager fit her needs perfectly.

She worked from home for the first few months, and has spent much more time at the fairgrounds as fair week draws nearer.

The ag society is planning to remodel a building on the fairgrounds to create an office space for her in the future, but the schedule for this project has not yet been set.

Vavrina’s long term goals as fair manager include improving the fairgrounds and fair programs.

“We need to make sure we have the best facilities for our families and our kids and their projects,” Vavrina said.

One way to improve the facilities is to listen to the people who use them.

“I’ll be able to gain feedback from families that participate,” she said.

She also wants to get all areas of the county involved in the fair.

“Even though Wahoo is a great place for (the fair), and there’s great support for it, we need that group effort from our outlying communities,” she said.

Involvement in the fair does not just mean being a part of 4-H.

“There are so many opportunities at the fair for people who want to come and help and volunteer and support the fair,” she said.

Although push time for the fair is the months leading up to July, Vavrina will have plenty to keep her busy throughout the year. She will be looking for ways to promote the ag society outside of the fair, as well as gain feedback.

In the future, Vavrina will take on additional duties, including rental of the fair buildings.

“The fair is the meat and potatoes, but there’s a lot going on here year round,” she said.

As the first fair manager, Vavrina is blazing an unmarked trail. But she and the ag society are working as a united front to mold the position that best suits the Saunders County Fair.

“We’re learning together,” she said.

It’ll take the first year to really learn the ropes and get accommodated, Vavrina said. By the time the fair rolls around in 2023, she’ll be an old pro.

“The nice thing about the fair, it repeats itself,” she said. “Once you get it under your belt, you hit the repeat button.”

The Saunders County Fair has seen growth in participating and events in the last few years, and Vavrina is eager to keep the trend going.

“Saunders County has a great fair,” said Vavrina. “It’s one of the bigger fairs around.”

