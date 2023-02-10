VALPARAISO – The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded Nebraska Library Internship Grants totaling $20,000 to 20 Nebraska public libraries. These internship grants will support public library interns who will contribute to the scope and value of the diverse programs and activities in Nebraska’s public libraries.

Area public libraries awarded 2023 internship grant funding include Valparaiso Public Library.

“The internships are a great opportunity for students to get involved in library work. Beyond earning money and gaining valuable work experience, the student is exposed to the broad range of library services and programming. Internships provide an opportunity for the student to view the library as a viable and satisfying career choice. In addition, interns bring a fresh perspective and their own unique talents to the library,” said Nebraska Library Commission Director Rod Wagner.

Student interns will learn about library work as they shadow staff, assist with day-to-day library operations, and implement special projects. Some of the activities that students will participate in include:

Summer Reading Programs for youth, teens, and adults

Public relations: websites, social and print media, designing and posting flyers, and other forms of marketing

Basic library duties: circulation, shelving, weeding, processing acquisitions

Assist with Early Literacy Programs

Create and organize new Teen Space

Assist with the genrification process in the library

Partnerships with schools and daycare centers

Creating new Teen Programming

Assist with ‘Under the Microscope’ Youth program

Funding for the project is supported and administered by the Nebraska Library Commission, in partnership with the Nebraska Library Systems.

As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”

Nebraska’s Regional Library Systems consist of four non-profit corporations governed by boards representative of libraries and citizens in the region. The four systems were established to provide access to improved library services through the cooperation of all types of libraries and media centers within the counties included in each system area.