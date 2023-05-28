Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY – More than 2,500 University of Nebraska at Kearney academic merit and leadership scholarships have been granted to 2023 graduates from Nebraska and out-of-state high schools. The total value of the awards is $13.5 million yearly.

UNK awards more than $28 million in scholarships and grants each year. The average scholarship awarded to freshmen at UNK is $10,267, and 87% of all freshmen receive scholarships and/or grants.

More information about scholarships at UNK is available at unk.edu/scholarships. All scholarships listed are renewable for eight semesters, four years or 120 credit hours. Basic descriptions of scholarships from UNK and those receiving, listed by hometown, include:

Kearney Hub / Omaha World-Herald – The scholarship is the premier academic award at UNK, for tuition, books, room, board and fees for four years. Applicants with an ACT of 30 or higher and a grade point average of at least 3.85 are eligible to apply.

Board of Regents – The most prestigious award granted by UNK. It is a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000.

Kearney Health Opportunities Program – KHOP is a cooperative program between UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center. The program’s purpose is to recruit and educate students from rural Nebraska who are committed to returning to rural Nebraska to practice health care. It is a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000.

Kearney Law Opportunities Program – KLOP is a partnership between UNK and University of Nebraska College of Law. It is designed to recruit students from rural areas and train them to become lawyers who will return and practice in their communities. Participants receive their bachelor’s degrees at UNK and are guaranteed admittance to the Nebraska College of Law. It is a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000.

Distinguished Scholar Award – Provides $3,000 annually toward tuition.

Loper Achievement – Provides $2,000 annually toward tuition.

Bilingual Service – Provides $6,000 annually for university housing. The scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a degree in a service field with high need for bilingual professionals.

Diversity Service – Provides a full-tuition scholarship of more than $26,000. Recipients are selected primarily based on leadership and involvement in school and community activities, and work with diverse populations and underrepresented communities.

New Nebraskan – Offers in-state tuition discount to out-of-state undergraduate students.

Blue and Gold – Provides full tuition scholarship to out-of-state undergraduate students.

Nebraska Career – Awarded to Nebraska students enrolled in health care, engineering, mathematics, computer information systems, pre-veterinary medicine, communication disorders, biology, chemistry, exercise science, industrial technology and psychology degree programs, valued at $40,000 over four years.

The following local students were awarded scholarships.

Brainard: Autumn Lindsley, Board of Regents; Sara Stanek, Distinguished Scholar; Kody Tejral, Distinguished Scholar, Kearney Health Opportunities Program; Carynn Bongers, Loper Achievement; Lyssac Bowens, Loper Achievement and Reid Glasshoff, Loper Achievement.

Bruno: Kaleen Zak, Loper Achievement.

Cedar Bluffs: Brayden Hermanson, Loper Achievement.

Dwight: Katie Haney, Loper Achievement.

Ithaca: Janie Munter, Loper Achievement.

Linwood: Lindsey Prochaska, Board of Regents and Allisen Jelinek, Distinguished Scholar.

Raymond: Larkin Barry, Board of Regents; Rachel Bos, Board of Regents; Tyler Thieman, Board of Regents; Emma Meyers, Distinguished Scholar; Alyssa Fortik, Loper Achievement and Mackenzie Goodwater, Loper Achievement.

Wahoo: Ellee Hall, Board of Regents; Aubrey Sylliaasen, Board of Regents; Maximilian Lautenschlager, Distinguished Scholar; Calvin Sassaman, Distinguished Scholar; Landon Spicka, Distinguished Scholar and Samantha Sutton, Loper Achievement.