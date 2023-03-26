WAHOO – The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the national “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” high visibility enforcement effort.

From April 3-9, law enforcement officers from across the country will work together to enforce texting and distracted driving laws to make our roads safer for all road users.

In Nebraska in 2020, there were 3,924 drivers involved in distracted driving crashes and there were 19 fatalities. Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for approximately 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that is like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.

“Distracted driving has become a leading cause of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads and much of this distraction is attributed to texting while driving,” said Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg. “People know texting and driving is dangerous and illegal, however, we all need to do our part in making our roadways safer.”