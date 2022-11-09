Two re-elected, one unseated on Wahoo City Council

WAHOO – Twos incumbent were re-elected and another unseated in the Wahoo City Council, election according to unofficial results.

Incumbent Carl Warford retains his seat in Ward 1 after defeating Sean Kerby in the General Election. Warford earned 244 votes, while Kerby received 206 votes.

In Ward 2, challenger Shane Sweet unseated incumbent Karen Boop by garnering over 100 more votes than the incumbent. Sweet received 303 votes, while 184 voters chose Boop.

Stuart Krejci retains his seat in Ward 3, where he ran unopposed. He received 404 votes.

Mayor Jerry Johnson also ran unopposed for re-election. He earned 1,307 votes.

The election results are considered unofficial until the election commissioner, which is the Saunders County clerk, has certified the official results.