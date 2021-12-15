Two killed in crash north of Mead

MEAD – Authorities say icy conditions led to a fatal accident last weekend.

Two Fremont men were killed and two Yutan residents injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 77 near County Road P north of Mead on Saturday.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported that the preliminary investigation indicates Hector Martinez Mezquita, 46, of Fremont, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord south on Highway 77 when he lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The Accord went into the northbound lane and was hit on the passenger side by a northbound 2019 Ford F150 driven by Tera Sleman, 37, of Yutan.

Mezquita’s passenger, Francisco Alfaro, 26, of Fremont, was also killed. Both were declared deceased at the scene.

Selman and a juvenile passenger were taken to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries.

Officials report that seat belts were used by occupants of both vehicles.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Mead Fire and Rescue and Yutan Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

