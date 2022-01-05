Two fires erupt Sunday in Cedar Bluffs

But the power was lost again.

This time, Ostrand noticed the breaker was hot. They unplugged other items, including the Christmas tree lights, and when Ostrand checked the breaker box again, it had cooled down.

“We thought we were OK to finally settle down and get some rest,” Miller said.

She and Schlink decided to sleep downstairs on recliners in their front room.

“We didn’t know for sure about the electrical. We were kind of skeptical, because we’d never had that issue since we’ve been there,” she said. “The next thing I know, John and Dale were both yelling, ‘Our house is on fire’ at the same time.”

Miller said her son woke up after his mixed-breed service dog, Bishop James, began pawing him in the face.

At the same time, she said Schlink indicated he felt as if he were suffocating.

Neighbor Shannon Taylor Alharithy rushed to the house, getting the three out of their home.

“She saved my life, basically,” said Miller, adding that she had some smoke inhalation.