Two-day celebration to honor ‘Famous Son’ on 125th birthday

WAHOO – A two-day celebration will mark the 125th birthday of one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons.

On Oct. 28 and 29, the Saunders County Historical Society will host multiple events to honor Howard Hanson.

Hanson was born Oct. 28, 1896 in Wahoo. His illustrious career as a music educator, composer and Pulitzer-prize winner spanned several decades.

“I think it’s important for this community to recognize one of its ‘Five Famous Sons’,” said Lisa Brichacek, vice president of the Saunders County Historical Society and one of the members of the committee that organized the 125th birthday events.

Hanson was introduced to the piano at the age of 7. He also learned to play cello by the time he graduated from Wahoo High School. He studied music at Northwestern University, where he also served as an instructor in 1915-16. After graduation he taught at College of the Pacific in San Jose, Calif. He became dean of the Conservatory of Fine Arts there in 1919. In 1921 he was awarded the American Prix de Rome in Music in 1920.

He was selected to lead the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. in 1924. He was director for the school for 40 years and helped make the music conservatory one of the most influential in the world.