Two-day celebration to honor ‘Famous Son’ on 125th birthday

WAHOO – A two-day celebration will mark the 125th birthday of one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons.
On Oct. 28 and 29, the Saunders County Historical Society will host multiple events to honor Howard Hanson.
Hanson was born Oct. 28, 1896 in Wahoo. His illustrious career as a music educator, composer and Pulitzer-prize winner spanned several decades.
“I think it’s important for this community to recognize one of its ‘Five Famous Sons’,” said Lisa Brichacek, vice president of the Saunders County Historical Society and one of the members of the committee that organized the 125th birthday events.
Hanson was introduced to the piano at the age of 7. He also learned to play cello by the time he graduated from Wahoo High School. He studied music at Northwestern University, where he also served as an instructor in 1915-16. After graduation he taught at College of the Pacific in San Jose, Calif. He became dean of the Conservatory of Fine Arts there in 1919. In 1921 he was awarded the American Prix de Rome in Music in 1920.
He was selected to lead the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. in 1924. He was director for the school for 40 years and helped make the music conservatory one of the most influential in the world.
While at Eastman, Hanson continued to compose music. His Swedish heritage influenced his work throughout his life. The piece that won the 1944 Pulitzer Prize for Music, “Symphony No. 4,” was dedicated to his father, an immigrant from Sweden.
Hanson authored textbooks on music theory which are considered relevant decades later.
“His music theory is still being taught,” Brichacek said.
The celebration begins with a birthday party at the home where Hanson grew up. The Saunders County Historical Society owns and maintains the home, called the Howard Hanson House, on 12th and Linden streets in Wahoo. The Queen Anne-style home is used by the historical society to host many events, not only those that honor Hanson.
The open house, which begins at 12 p.m., will include birthday treats, but will also provide a treat for fans of classical piano music. Dr. Scott Watkins, professor of piano at Florida State University, will be there to greet guests.
Watkins, a nationally-recognized scholar on the works of Hanson, has been to Hanson’s birthplace in previous years. Some visits were for research on a book about Hanson. Others were opportunities to play Hanson’s music.
Following the open house on Oct. 28, Bethlehem Lutheran Church will host a concert at 7 p.m. Watkins will perform several pieces written by Hanson, including a newly-discovered manuscript that has not been played in public since 1920.
Watkins is not only a professor of music and a scholar, he is a world-class pianist. Brichacek said Wahoo is honored to have him perform here.
“To have that kind of talent here is pretty special,” said Brichacek.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 505 West Eighth Street in Wahoo, is the church where Hanson was baptized. Although many renovations have been made since Hanson was a member of the church, the music will resonate off of the original tin ceiling just as it did when Hanson was a youth playing organ and piano during services.
“Bethlehem Lutheran Church itself is still the church that Howard Hanson himself played in,” Brichacek said.
Invitations have been issued to members of the Hanson family, including those who still live in Wahoo and in Nebraska. Brichacek said they will be recognized during the concert.
A special grand piano is being brought in just for the concert. Brichacek said Watkins arranged for piano maker Kawai America Corporation to provide the instrument, with assistance from Schmitt Music of Omaha.
On Friday, Oct. 29, the celebration continues with a Lunch and Listen session at the Saunders County Museum that will include information about Luther Academy, where Hanson was a student. The event begins at 12 p.m.
Later on Friday, the museum will host a special event to raise funds for the Hanson House. “Celebrating Hanson: Our Music Man and Our Historic House” will begin at 5 p.m.
The event will include the unveiling of a recently-discovered photograph of Hanson, along with piano music. Hors d’oeuvres will be served including Swedish meatballs paired with wine from the heartland and Swedish glogg.
Visitors will see a one-time only display and can purchase historic photographs of Wahoo or Five Famous Sons collection pieces.
The Friday night event kicks off a campaign to raise money for much-needed cosmetic repairs at Hanson House, Brichacek explained. A portion of the funds will also be used to restore the piano Hanson played as a child.
Brichacek said they have taken bids for the repair, but have not yet started the restoration. The project has drawn the interest of Nebraska Public Media (formerly Nebraska Educational Television), she added.
The historical society’s Howard Hanson House committee and a subgroup focused on Hanson’s 125th birthday were the driving forces behind the two-day celebration, Brichacek said.
They started working last spring to develop a schedule of events that would offer a wide variety of performances and information on Hanson to bring awareness to the Wahoo native who has made such significant contributions to the world of music.
