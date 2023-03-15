WAHOO – Severe weather typically sweeps through Nebraska during the spring and summer months. To prepare the public for the severe weather season, the local emergency management team has scheduled drills and classes.

Terry Miller, Saunders County emergency manager, said the outdoor tornado sirens in the villages and cities in the county will sound at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 for a drill.

Prior to the sirens sounding, the National Weather Service will issue a mock tornado watch at 10 a.m. About 30 minutes later, the watch will be upgraded to a warning and the sirens will sound.

“It allows us to test all of our outdoor sirens,” said Miller.

Schools, businesses and government offices may also practice shelter-in-place drills at that time, Miller added.

Also in March, Miller will host a storm spotter class for the public. The class will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 22.

Miller schedules the storm spotter classes each March in different areas of the county. This year, it will be in Wahoo at the Law Enforcement and Judicial Center.

The class will give participants the knowledge needed to properly identify severe weather in the area.

“By opening (the class) up to the public, we hope to cut down on the false reports we get each year,” Miller said.

Having verified spotters will provide emergency management and the National Weather Service with accurate information as they warn the public about impending severe weather.

“We like to verify first before we start sounding sirens,” Miller said.

The class will be conducted by Dave Pearson, an employee of the National Weather Service in Valley who lives near Wahoo.

Miller expects 15 to 20 people to attend the class, which is offered at no charge.

In addition to the drill and the storm spotter class, Miller would like to make sure Saunders County residents are fully prepared for severe weather by signing up for the county’s emergency notification system, which has been in place since 2019.

The system provides alerts from local public safety officials, not only during severe weather, but it also delivers community notifications. The system is available by downloading the myAlerts app. Alerts may be received via text, email, voice and mobile app.

Knowledge is another tool in severe weather preparedness. The National Weather Service has information on how to prepare you and your family for a tornado, how to proceed during a tornado and how to deal with the aftermath in the event a tornado has occurred in your area. Go to weather.gov/safety/tornado for more information.