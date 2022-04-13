Tigers battle hard against bigger schools at Malcolm

MALCOLM- In a meet where East Butler was the only Class D school competing, points were hard to come by for the Tiger track and field teams at the Malcolm Invite on April 6. In the end, East Butler ended up getting seventh in the girl’s team standings with 24 points and the boys got an eighth place with 15 points.

The highest finisher on both sides for the Tigers was Camryn Kocian in the 100 meter dash. She finished second behind Savannah Horne of Centennial in a time of 12.84.

Grabbing the last medal in the 300 meter hurdles competition was Allie Rigatuso in sixth. She out leaned Ellison Piening of Milford at the line and clocked a 57.60.

Also earning sixth place on the track was Reese Kozisek in the 3,200 meter run. She was the final girl to break 15 minutes by running a 14:27.11.

Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams for the Tigers came home with fourth place finishes. Lindsey Prochaska, Maddie Marsh, Rigatuso, and Kocian ran a 56.70 in the 4x100 and Nevayla Hilton, Mackennah Spatz, Malorie Spatz, and Reese Kozisek posted a 12:05.20 in the 4x800.

In the shot put, Sierra Rhynalds ended up with a toss of 31-03. That was good enough to get her a fourth place finish.

Adding another medal to go along with her performance in the 100 meter dash was Kocian. She finished with a personal record jump of 15-02 which got her fifth place.

Alex Pierce led the boy’s team by earning medals in both the 400 meter dash and the long jump. He took third place in the long jump with a mark of 19-08 and clocked a 56.91 to get fourth place in the 400.

Coming up with a sixth place finish in the 100 meter dash was senior Michael Janak who beat Carter Skleba of Wilber-Clatonia by 12 tenths of a second in a time of 12.32.

Ryan Sullivan along with Pierce were able to get a medal in the long jump. He came in sixth place with a personal record jump of 15-10.

In two out of the three relays East Butler put together they were able to take home medals. Brayden Brecka, Pierce, Sullivan, and Michael Janak clocked a 50.42 to get fifth in the 4x100, while Colby Jirovsky, Dakoda Schneider, Reid Glasshoff, and Carson Borgman ran a 10:59.65 in the 4x800.

This week the Tigers competed at the Yutan Invite on April 12. The rest of the stats from the Malcolm Invite can be found below.

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 15. Tye Clark 12.78; Girls 100 Meter Dash: 10. Maddie Marsh 14.23, 11. Maddie Marsh 14.23; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 9. Michael Janak 26.35, 15. Tye Clark 27.05, 24. Trenton VanVeldhuizen 31.92; Girls 200 Meter Dash: 15. Maddie Marsh 33.25, 18. Madison DeWitt 35.29; Boys 800 Meter Run: 14. Dustin Jelinek 24.49.79, 16. Blaine Orta 2:56.04; Girls 800 Meter Run: 11. Haley Sebranek 3:07.95, 15. Nevayla Hilton 3:14.54; Boys 1,600 Meter Run: 9. Kyle Heise 6:08.53, 11. Blaine Orta 6:21.85, 12. Dustin Jelinek 6:24.28; Girls 1,600 Meter Run: 8. Mackennah Spatz 7:12.04, 10. Nevayla Hilton 7:16.68; Boys 3,200 Meter Run: 10. Dakoda Schneider 13:50.20, 11. Joe Urban 13:51.64, 12. Dustin Jelinek 6:24.28; Girls 3,200 Meter Run: 6. Reese Kozisek 14:27.11, 7. Malorie Spatz 15:10.40; Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 13. Trenton VanVeldhuizen 24.14; Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 7. Lindsay Prochaska 19.48, 8. Allie Rigatuso 19.61; Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 12. Brayden Brecka 52.27; Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 6. Allie Rigatuso 57.60, 11. Lindsay Prochaska 1:01.14; Boys 4x400 Meter Relay: 8. Alex Pierce, Ryan Sullivan, Brayden Brecka, and Michael Janak 4:33.90; Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 7. Allie Rigatuso, Mackennah Spatz, Lindsay Prochaska, and Haley Sebranek 5:37.87; Boys Shot Put: 15. Vincent Hageman 33-07; 18. Nolan Kocian 27-08; Girls Shot Put: 10. Carynn Bongers 28-08.50, 13. Addie Kriz 24-01; Boys Discus: 11. Nolan Kocian 92-06, 19. Vincent Hageman 68-00.50, 21. Noah Paseka 62-07; Girls Discus: 10. Carynn Bongers 72-09, 14. Sierra Rhynalds 60-10, 16. Katie Heise 56-10; Boys Long Jump: 18. Carson Borgman 15-10; Girls Long Jump: 7. Mackennah Spatz 14-03, 18. Avery Harrington 12-07.50; Girls Triple Jump: 16. Hannah Strizek 26-09.50, 19. Saige Patocka 23-06.