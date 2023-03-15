WAHOO – The Wahoo Senior Center Thrift Store has been in operation for nearly 40 years, but they’ve never had a fashion show until now.

On Saturday, March 25, the store hosts a fashion show at the Wahoo Senior Center, with a dessert bar to accompany. The event starts at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.

Local models will show off the affordable fashions available at the thrift store, according to store manager Lori Hartshorn.

“We have 15 models from age six months to seniors,” Hartshorn said.

Each model will choose two outfits to model from the racks of clothing available at the thrift store, which they can accessorize with items also from the shop’s inventory. They will get to keep one at the end of the day.

“Each model gets a free outfit to take home,” said Hartshorn.

The fashion show is a way to showcase the apparel available at the store, as well as a way to show appreciation to the customers.

“We want to feature the wonderful donations that we get,” Hartshorn said.

The fashion show will be a way to showcase new improvements to the senior center and bring new guests to the thrift store.

“I thought it would basically be a great way to show off the thrift store as well as the new flooring we put in the senior center,” said Hartshorn.

The store opened in the mid-1980s as a fundraising unit for the Wahoo Senior Center. Along with putting in new flooring recently and new window coverings a few years ago, the money helps to fund the facility itself along with the services it provides, like lunch served at the center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and Meals on Wheels, which delivers lunch to homebound seniors.

The thrift store’s outreach goes beyond the shop, the customers and the senior center. It also provides free clothing to area churches and nursing homes, free of charge, something donors may not be aware of, Hartshorn said.

“Their donations do more good in the community than they are aware of,” she added.

Hartshorn said the thrift store is staffed by more than a dozen dedicated volunteers, many who have been with the store for years.

“Once they volunteer, they make it count and they’re here for years,” Hartshorn said.

Along with the volunteers, donations are what make the thrift shop successful.

“I’m amazed every day at the quality of the donations,” Hartshorn said.

Clothing, accessories, household goods, books, holiday décor and much more make up the inventory at the thrift store. They are not able to accept donations of furniture, televisions or electronics because of space limitations, according to Hartshorn.

Anything that is not sold or items that are damaged are donated to the Omaha Mission or Orphan Grain Train.

“We try not to let anything go to waste,” she said. “We move it on and help as many people as we can with what we get.”

The thrift store is seeing an influx of donations now as many are taking part in spring cleaning rituals. However, donors should be aware of the guidelines for bringing in items.

Donations may be dropped off at the store only while they are open. The facility does not have a drop box. The hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is also open the first Wednesday of the month from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Hartshorn and her staff are working hard in preparation for the upcoming fashion show.

“I’m getting a lot of positive feedback, so I hope it’s well attended,” she said.