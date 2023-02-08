WAHOO – Although it will be held just after Valentine’s Day, the upcoming Wahoo Red Cross Blood Drive is important to sweethearts of all ages.

That’s because blood donation is vital to saving the lives of our loved ones.

That’s the message that local representatives from the American Red Cross want to convey as they publicize the upcoming Blood Drive in Wahoo next week.

“You never know when your relatives are going to need blood,” said Verna Rezac, director of the American Red Cross Blood Drive in Wahoo.

Volunteers and staff from the American Red Cross will be in Wahoo on Feb. 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Feb. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Wahoo State Bank Shed for the two-day blood drive.

Currently only 3% of the population donates blood. With a 10% decline in donations since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there is a shortage of this life-saving commodity.

In Nebraska, the supply of most blood types is less than four days, which is only about half of what is needed — a seven-day supply — to be considered stable.

During this blood drive, there is even more incentive to give blood. The Red Cross is giving a gift to every donor and they will be registered for a special giveaway.

“The exciting thing about this drive is that there are two incentives for February – a $10 Amazon gift card plus be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Florida! The trip includes round-trip airfare, a three night stay at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, a $100 voucher for the resort’s Ocean Hai restaurant, plus a $750 gift card for expenses,” said Rezac.

Donors can give blood every 56 days, with a maximum of six times a year. Of course, there are requirements. Donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent in Nebraska.

There are some medical reasons that can keep a person from donating blood. While most medications will not cause any issues, there are some that may require a waiting period after the final dose. The American Red Cross has a list on their website, redcross.org.

Also low iron levels may prevent donation, but not permanently. Blood is tested for iron at the time of donation. The American Red Cross has suggestions for maintaining healthy blood levels through a well-balanced diet and supplements.

The Red Cross will also ask about travel outside of the United States. Travel to countries where malaria is present, which can be transmitted through blood transfusion, can delay donation. The Red Cross asks that donors wait for three months after traveling to an area where malaria is present before donating.

If a donor has contracted malaria, they must wait for three years after completing treatment before giving blood. And anyone who lived for more than five years in a country where malaria is present is required to wait three years after they have moved from that country before donating blood.

Other illnesses can delay or prevent blood donation. Persons who have had Zika virus must wait over 120 days after symptoms have resolved to donate. Anyone who has contracted Ebola virus will not be eligible to donate.

For decades, people who lived or traveled in Europe between 1980 and 2001 were prohibited from giving blood because of the possibility of being exposed to variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, also known as mad cow disease. The disease was found in beef and beef products.

Last spring, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) fully lifted this particular ban on blood donation as the risk of transmitting the disease through blood transfusion is “negligible,” according to the FDA website.

Potential donors who were previously banned will have to “reinstated” by the American Red Cross before they can donate, according to the ARC website.

Go online at redcross.org or contact the Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276 for more information.