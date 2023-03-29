WAHOO —The time is again approaching when the Easter Bunny will hop through our region’s backyards and deliver treat-filled eggs to be sought after by young candy enjoyers. But the Easter Bunny doesn’t give them out for free. No, to collect the eggs will require patience, finesse and a keen ability to slip inside the mind of a rabbit.

Finding the eggs may prove a challenge, but egg-seekers will have multiple chances in the next two weekends to rake in the Easter Bunny’s gratuities. We’ve compiled a list of local Easter egg hunts in the area so you know where the bunny will make his stops.

CEDAR BLUFFS

14th annual Easter Egg Hunt: St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 14th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, at the church, located at 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. sharp. All children – infants through the sixth grade – are welcome to participate. There will be three separate egg hunt areas based on age: preschool (includes infants and toddlers); kindergarten through second grade; and third through sixth grade. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt. The egg hunt, which will take place rain or shine, will feature thousands of colorful, treat-filled eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by for pictures.

CERESCO

Community Easter Scavenger Hunt: Ceresco’s big hunt will take place on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ceresco Park. It’s not a typical egg hunt, though. Participants will start at the park and will be provided clues that will lead them to candy and goodies strewn all over town. At the last stop, hunters can enter a raffle contest. Lunch meals of hot dogs, chips and soft drinks will be available for $5. The hunt is sponsored by Ceresco Covenant Church.

MEAD

Mead Easter Egg Hunt: Mead’s village park is the setting for the community’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. The hunt begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1. After the baskets are filled, the kiddies can go to the pavilion to find out what is inside their eggs. There may be candy, gold coins or special prizes!

VALPARAISO

Valparaiso Easter Egg Hunt: Val’s candy-hungry contingent should gear up for an egg hunt this Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. at the Valparaiso Soccer Field, near the intersection of Third and Pine streets. Participants are split into three age groups, for infants to age 3, 4 to 6 and 7 to 11. In the event of rainy weather, a make-up date is scheduled for April 8. The event is sponsored by the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary.

WAHOO

Annual Wahoo Easter Egg Hunt: The annual frenzied gathering of brightly-colored plastic candy-filled eggs will again commence at Wahoo High School’s football stadium. This year’s hunt, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, will feature a new activity – an adult egg hunt. Of course, there will also be separate areas for 2 years and under, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds and 8-10 year old, with staggering start times. Of the thousands of eggs that will be scattered on the turf, there are some that contain tickets for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos and hugs. Bring your own basket or sack to gather eggs and arrive early to allow for parking and walking to the football field.

YUTAN

Yutan Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 8, get ready to spend a chaotic hour as dozens of children race across Timbercrest Park in search of Easter Eggs! The hunt begins at 10 a.m. and is sponsored by the Gathering Place.