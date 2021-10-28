The Bridge sponsors domestic violence vigil

Corders provided other domestic violence statistics which include:

One in four women and one in nine men have or will experience severe intimate partner violence;

One in 15 children are exposed to severe partner violence;

In the United States, 20 people experience partner violence every minute which equals up to 20 million victims of abuse per year.

Stacey Lichtenberg, community education coordinator for The Bridge, talked about the strong correlation between bullying, teen-dating violence and domestic violence.

“The main feature in all of these social problems is that there exists the misuse of power, control and intimidation to gain control over another person. It’s all about access and so if we limit access, we can stop many of the problems going on,” Lichtenberg said.

Lichtenberg discussed some of the educational exercises she conducts in classrooms to teach people about stepping up for others and speaking when they see something wrong.

A woman, whose named was undisclosed, talked about the physical and mental impact her abuser had on her and her children. Specific details have been left out to protect their privacy.