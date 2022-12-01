First graders at St. Wenceslaus School enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with their volunteer reading buddies. Each year students use counting and measuring skills to make a meal of soup and pumpkin pie. They also create placemats and simple paper costumes to represent the Pilgrims and Native Americans eating together. Several volunteer parents and grandparents helped to serve the meal.
Thanksgiving Feast
