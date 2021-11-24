Thanksgiving break starts early for Wahoo Public

WAHOO – What was planned as a short week of school turned out to be a whole week off for Wahoo Public Schools this week because of an increase in illness.

Late last week, parents and guardians were informed that students in all grades would not be in school for the entire week of Thanksgiving.

“We made the decision to take this week off,” said Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.

Originally, school was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Students were already scheduled to have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday night, Lavaley said the reason was an uptick in illness during the previous week. These illnesses included COVID-19, flu and a variety of other illnesses Lavaley termed “random.” He did not specify if the illnesses were isolated to one school facility or another.

The district has been dealing with illness throughout the semester, the superintendent said. This was a chance to give the custodial staff extra time to deep clean the facilities.

Students who must come to one of the school buildings for activities such as sports practice must wear a mask at all times, Lavaley said.

“We are taking that extra precaution,” he said.