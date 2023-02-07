WAHOO – Maureen (Reenie) Syverson Breunig will celebrate her 90th birthday on Feb. 15. Her family requests a card shower to honor her birthday. Please send a birthday greeting to Reenie in care of Jayne Banghart at Box 84, Colon, NE 68018.
Syverson Breunig, 90th
