HASTINGS – The Alliance for Young Artists and Writers recently announced its 100th annual class of national medalists in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Logan Sylliaasen of Wahoo, a student at Bishop Neumann High School, received a Silver Medal for a senior portfolio, "Twisted Fairytales.” She was one of five Nebraska students who received a national medal.

To qualify for national consideration, these students first received a Gold Key Award in the Nebraska writing awards, which were sponsored and managed by Hastings College.

More than 100,000 teens from U.S. territories, Canada and every state in the nation participated in this year’s awards, submitting more than 300,000 works of art and writing. Works by more than 40,000 teens received regional recognition, and nearly 2,000 works earned national awards in the nation’s longest running and most prestigious program for creative teens in grades 7-12.

“Since its inception 100 years ago, the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards has been a one-of-a-kind program that encourages the passions, talents and perspectives of millions of teens from across the nation. Every year, we at the Alliance are ceaselessly amazed and impressed with the creative output of our country’s teens, and this year is no exception,” said Chris Wisniewski, executive director of the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.

Last fall, students age 13 and above from all 93 counties of Nebraska were invited to submit original work in any of the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards’ writing categories, including flash fiction and poetry.

Works were judged by a panel of Hastings College faculty, staff and students. Hastings College held a regional awards ceremony on March 3 to recognize 39 young writers from across Nebraska. Gold Key pieces then advanced to the national level for adjudication by a panel of leading creative professionals for the national awards.

Submissions will open this fall for the 2024 state awards.