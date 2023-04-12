CERESCO — After 10 years, Sweet Pea Grocers in Ceresco is closing permanently. Store owners said they’re closing because sales have dipped while the store’s costs rise.

Sweet Pea was opened in 2013 by owners Wayne Ambrosius and Pauline Mac, who said in a Facebook post that after “10 years, it is time to move on to our next adventure and open a new chapter in our lives.”

“We want to express our thanks and appreciation to our customers and friends,” the post continued. “Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve the community.”

The store is currently running a 10% off, everything-must-go sale. Sweet Pea was the only dedicated grocery store in Ceresco, and the only one on U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Wahoo.