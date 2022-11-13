Students named to Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council

LINCOLN – One way the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) supports the next generation of ag leaders is through the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC), a group of college students working together to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across the state. NDA is proud to sponsor NAYC and announce the 2022-2023 Council members.

“The future of agriculture relies on the next generation of producers, innovators, educators and leaders, and these NAYC members have a bright future in ag,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “NAYC has a long-standing tradition of excellence in Nebraska, and I look forward to watching these Council members grow their leadership skills.”

NAYC members coordinate and participate in a wide range of ag-focused activities and events throughout the year. They visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take students on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture.

The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors with speakers, workshops and networking opportunities. NAYI is in its 52nd year and is the longest running event of its kind in the nation. It is made possible through the donations of many generous sponsors.

Area 2022-23 NAYC leadership includes Abby Miller of Mead, vice president of Youth Outreach.

Additional NAYC members include Jessie Lamp of Ashland.

“The student leaders who serve on NAYC dedicate their time to promoting Nebraska agriculture and providing valuable insight and advice to young Nebraskans about the many different careers available in Nebraska’s ag industry,” said Christin Kamm, NDA director of communications and NAYC advisor. “Agriculture is the largest industry in Nebraska, and NDA continues to look for and find ways to bring keep and support people in the ag industry.”

To learn more, visit NAYC’s website at https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc.html or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.