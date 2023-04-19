WAHOO – Leah Hurley keeps three ring binders full of scripts, blocking, notes and other important information as the student director/stage manager of one-act plays, all-school plays and musicals at Bishop Neumann High School.

Her final high school production is “Alice in Wonderland,” a musical version of the classic Lewis Carroll tale, which will be presented April 28-30.

As a freshman, Leah shadowed Tessa Masek, a senior who had been the student director/stage manager for four years. Tessa was looking to train a replacement, and she turned to Leah.

“I said, ‘I guess I’ll give it a try,’” Leah said.

The school was set to present “Anne of Green Gables” that year, when the COVID-19 pandemic drew the curtain on those plans.

Because she didn’t have a lot of time to train Leah, Tessa returned to help during Leah’s sophomore year. She also pass on her notes from “Anne of Green Gables” as the school was able to stage the play again the next year.

The pandemic also created challenges during Leah’s sophomore year. The actors had to wear masks. Microphones had to be adjusted as a result.

They had to cast understudies, in case an actor playing a major role got sick and had to quarantine. And social distancing made blocking very difficult.

These challenges forced Leah to put her problem-solving skills to work.

“That was something we had to figure out,” she said.

As student director/stage manager, Leah has many roles.

“I organize it all and make sure it all gets done,” she said.

Beverly Bettendorf has worked with Leah as the director of plays and musicals throughout Leah’s high school career.

“Leah uses her organizational skills to keep track of stage projects from first creating lists of needed props to their completion; whether we are renting, borrowing or creating them in-house. She keeps the technical crew on task so that the set is completed on time. Leah also trains new crew members on how to run the sound and lighting boards. She records important information such as attendance, prop list, costuming, blocking and stage diagrams in a show portfolio. Leah also prompts actors their lines during the rehearsal process,” Bettendorf said.

Leah has multiple three-ring binders to collect all of her notes.

“I write down detailed notes,” she said. “You can just follow along and read exactly how the show is supposed to go.”

That includes drawing out the blocking by hand.

“That is extremely time consuming,” she said.

The notes are especially helpful during one-act season, when the half-hour play is performed multiple times in different locations. The crew has only 10 minutes to set up before the play starts.

“Leah has a talent of being calm under pressure especially when we travel to difference performance venues during the contest season,” said Beverly. “She is able to quickly assess the different lighting systems and efficiently lights the stage for our performances.”

Leah’s detail-oriented approach to stage direction earned her acclaim last year. Omaha Performing Arts recognized Leah for Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management for her work on “Disney’s High School Musical.”

“I was elated to see Leah’s accomplishments recognized. So many times the work behind the scenes of a major high school production is not realized,” said Bettendorf.

Leah is not only behind the scenes during plays and musicals, but she is also working the sound and lights at the school’s annual talent show and during band and choir concerts.

“I like helping with all different aspects and to be in the middle of it all,” she said.

Leah will continue to be in the middle of it all as plans to study stage management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next fall.