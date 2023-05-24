NORFOLK – The future of local journalism seems to be in good hands, as many local students earned honors during last month’s Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Journalism Contest at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

The Yutan High School journalism students brought home yet another state championship in Class C. The Chieftains far outdistanced their competitors with 446 points. Southern Valley finished in second with 328.

A team from just five miles away ended up in third place. The Mead High School journalism class tied for third in Class C with Doniphan-Trumbull with 226 points.

The Yutan students brought home six first place awards and the same number of second place awards, along with numerous other medals by finishing in the top eight.

“It was really exciting to see so many of my top students receive those gold or silver medals because I knew how talented they all were and it’s always nice to see that talent recognized and rewarded,” said Ginger Eikmeier, YHS journalism teacher.

In a few categories, Yutan swept the top two or three places. In Newspaper Sports Feature Writing, Haley Kube finished with a gold medal, followed by Alexis Pehrson in second and Shaylynn Campbell in third. In Sports News Writing, Alexis Pehrson won the top spot, followed by Laycee Josoff in second. Alexis Pehrson again won gold, this time in Photo Illustration, where her teammate, Jenna Benjamin, took second.

Other first place finishes went to Bella Tederman (Newspaper Feature Writing), Maycee Hays (Newspaper Layout) and Josoff (Yearbook Layout).

Reagan Wilson was runner-up in Editorial Writing, and Libby Winn took second in Entertainment Review Writing.

Second place in Yearbook Theme Development also went to Yutan. The team effort included Josoff, Campbell, Mallory Zeleny, Grayson Cogdill, Zach Krajicek, Maycee Hays, Bella Tederman, Kube, Ellie Lloyd, Derek Wacker, Reagan Wilson, Alexis Pehrson, Aubrie Pehrson, Mckenna Jones, Loganne Barta, Gabi Tederman, Libby Winn, Jade Lewis, Delaney Shield, Kylie Krajicek, Adie Gale, Maddie Bailiff, Jenna Benjamin, Lexi Bisaillon and Anna Rupp.

Yutan had at least one individual or group place in all but three of the 25 categories that cover newspaper, yearbook and broadcast journalism.

“Overall, I’m really proud of the work my students have done all year long, not just for state,” said Eikmeier. “I set high expectations for the students and they regularly exceed them, and as a result I think we’ve been able to produce really excellent work across the board that hopefully tells the story of Yutan High School, which is our ultimate goal as a journalism program.”

The school has a long history of success at the state journalism contest, having won Class C for four straight years from 2019 to 2022. Yutan was classified as Class D when they won in 2012 and 2014. The school’s first win was in 1986, and it was over 20 years before they won again in 2007.

Many of these wins and several runner up finishes for the Chieftains took place under the tutelage of former Yutan journalism advisor Rod Henkel, who taught the class for 30 years.

“Having such a historically successful program, I feel a lot of pressure to maintain that excellence, so it was a relief to hear our name announced as team champions and know that all the hard work and stressful moments throughout the year paid off in the end,” Eikmeier said.

Henkel has spread his journalism excellence to another Saunders County school. In his inaugural year as the journalism teacher/advisor at Mead High School, he took his students to the competition for their first time and brought back a third place finish.

Nine Mead students earned 15 medals at the competition in Norfolk.

“Our goal at the beginning of the year was to hopefully have one student qualify in one event,” said Henkel. “As the year progressed, I realized we could qualify more than that. The students learned much throughout the year and the state results confirmed that.”

Despite having only been in Henkel’s journalism class for one semester, senior Lilly Flynn paced the Raiders with two gold medals, one in Broadcast Feature Story and one in Entertainment Review Writing along with a fourth-place finish as well.

Tyler Else, also a senior, captured a gold medal in Headline Writing. He also placed fourth in Yearbook Layout and fifth in Yearbook Sports Feature Story.

Libby Ferguson earned three medals for Mead, even though she was only in journalism for one semester, like Flynn. The junior claimed a pair of silver medals in Newspaper News Writing and Yearbook Feature Writing. Her Yearbook Layout placed eighth.

“I am so proud of these students,” Henkel said. “After we saw the number of state qualifiers the various schools had, we envisioned a possible top five finish. But the kids did a great job and their high finishes enabled us to tie for third, which was unimaginable to me at the beginning of the year.

With plenty of underclassmen in her journalism class, Eikmeier is excited about Yutan’s future.

“While we will be losing a couple of key seniors who have been in the program for several years, along with a few new additions this year, there are still so many talented students in the program that I’m excited to see what we can do next year,” she said. “We are constantly trying to get better not just with our state performance but with all our projects, so the work is never quite done!”

As Henkel builds the journalism program at Mead, this year’s success will only help bring more students to the class.

“I am hopeful that other Mead students become excited about participating in journalism and we can build a solid program,” he said. “All the facets of journalism appeal to many different interests and we can communicate news, stories and other information through the profession.”

Cedar Bluffs also brought home some hardware from the State Journalism Contest. The Wildcats earned 38 points with medals in three categories to finish in 16th place in Class C.

The school’s top finish was a third place finish in Yearbook Layout by Alli Benke. Eleanor Tapia earned a fifth place medal in Newspaper Layout. Gracie Thomas finished in sixth place in Newspaper Column Writing.

Other results from the 2023 State Journalism Contest for area schools are as follows.

OTHER RESULTS

Advertising – 5. Sophia Brennan (Mead)

Newspaper Column Writing – 4. Zach Krajicek (Yutan)

Editorial Cartooning – 5. Britney Zeleny (Y)

Entertainment Review Writing – 5. Derek Wacker (Y)

Newspaper Feature Writing – 6. Paige Williams (M)

Newspaper Sports Feature Writing – 4. Lilly Flynn (M)

Yearbook Feature Writing – 7. Jenna Benjamin (Y), 8. Grayson Cogdill (Y)

Yearbook Sports Feature Writing – 3. Aubrie Pehrson (Y), 5. Tyler Else (M)

Yearbook Theme Copy Writing – 6. Kylie Krajicek (Y)

Yearbook Layout – 4. Tyler Else (M), 5. Kaidence Mohn (M), 7. Shaylynn Campbell (Y), 8. Libby Ferguson (M)

Infographic – 6. Kylie Krajicek (Y), 8. Alexis Pehrson (Y)

In-Depth Newspaper Coverage – 6. Yutan: Maddie Bailiff, Adie Gale, Jade Lewis, Mallory Zeleny, Aubrie Pehrson, Reagan Wilson, Haley Kube, Bella Tederman, Shaylynn Campbell, Kylie Krajicek, Jenna Benjamin, Loganne Barta, Ellie Lloyd, Lexi Bisaillon

Photo Illustration – 8. Laycee Josoff (Y)

Sports/Action Photography – 5. Alexis Pehrson (Y)

News/Feature Photography – 5. Laycee Josoff (Y), 6. Maycee Hays (Y)

Broadcast News Story: 4. Libby Winn, AJ Arensberg (Y)

Broadcast Sports Story – 3. Riley Hannan and Sophia Brennan (M), 6. Laycee Josoff and Mallory Zeleny (Y)

Broadcast Feature Story – 4. Maycee Hays and Shaylynn Campbell (Y), 5. Zach Krajicek and Grayson Cogdill (Y)

Broadcast PSA – 3. Trevor Ellison and Cameron Tweedy (M)