Strong support continues for holiday giving campaign

WAHOO – The Dec. 17 delivery date for the 60th Annual VFW Christmas Drive is just under two weeks away. As monetary and toy donations continue to come in, drive coordinators Jason and Michelle Libal continue to see need throughout the county.

“We are having an increased number of phone calls and inquiries regarding the need for assistance,” Jason Libal said. “Once again this is a true sign that the need is going to be significant this year, due to the fact that there are still a large number of families that are still struggling. It is our goal to provide these families with the necessary items to have a great Christmas.”

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 13. After that date, the coordinators will be busy getting the toy bags and food boxes ready for distribution to more than 150 homes in the county. Those in need are asked to contact Jason and Michelle Libal directly at 402-429-8933.

Deliveries of food and toy baskets will be held on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17. It is important the recipients are home on this day as baskets will not be left unattended and no deliveries will be made on Sunday, Dec. 18.

“We will be recruiting drivers and helpers over the next two weeks,” Libal said.

As a reminder, the organization avoids involving youth to help with the deliveries.

“We just don’t want to put a young person in an awkward position,” Libal said.

Support continues to be strong for this annual campaign.

“We could not hold such a drive without the great help from the community,” he said. “The Christmas drive is always a great reminder of the outstanding community and county that we live in. Since Thanksgiving, the outpouring of support has been terrific. It is obvious that once again the people of our community are willing to serve others before themselves.”

Donations may be mailed or delivered to Jason and Michelle Libal, 271 N. 31st St., Ashland, NE 68003 or the Wahoo Newspaper Office at 564 N. Broadway Street in Wahoo.

Donors may remain anonymous. A listing of donors is published weekly in the newspaper.

