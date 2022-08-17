Story Walk around Lake Wanahoo opens this week

WAHOO – A unique venture combining outdoors and literacy will begin this week in Wahoo.

Story Walk, a partnership between the Wahoo Public Library, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and the Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area, will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18 with a grand opening at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.

“We have been wanting to do something like this for a couple of years now, said Carrie Trutna, Youth Services coordinator for the Wahoo Public Library. “We just hadn’t found the perfect place to put it until now.”

A StoryWalk is an outdoor walking area that follows along a children’s book. The concept came out of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, Vermont. Since its inception, StoryWalks have been started in all 50 states and 13 countries.

Officials with Wahoo Public Library approached the Lower Platte North NRD with the proposal to start a StoryWalk at Lake Wanahoo last September.

Sydney Abbott, education coordinator for the Lower Platte North NRD, said the organization was eager to be a part of an idea that would connect people with the outdoors and reading.

“We decided it would be a great opportunity to bring something new to the recreation area,” said Abbott.

A grant was available from the Nebraska Library Commission to fund the project, but there was not much time to get a proposal put together. Trutna met with Abbott, NRD General Manager Eric Gottschalk and Bret Schomer, supervisor at Lake Wanahoo, to start planning and in less than a year, they were ready for the grand opening.

The Story Walk will be located on a part of the trail that winds around the lake.

“It’s a perfect little loop on that very northwest part (of the trail),” Abbott said. “You follow the loop all the way around and you can read the story.”

Trutna said the NRD staff found the perfect spot for the Story Walk, one that follows along a path with views of the lake and local wildflowers.

“A StoryWalk promotes literacy, health, and an appreciation for nature. Along with promoting nature, science, and reading, we wanted to see family bonding and exercise in a beautiful setting outdoors,” said Trutna.

Schomer and his team installed 20 pedestals along the trail, where pages of the book will be displayed. Trutna said the first book showcased will be, “Have You Seen Mary” by Jeff Kurrus with photos by Michael Forsberg.

To get to the Story Walk, visitors will go to the east side of Lake Wanahoo near the disc golf course. Abbott said they will access the trail, which will lead them to the Story Walk area. Signs will be put up in the near future to help direct people, she added.

Several municipalities in Nebraska have adopted the Story Walk concept. Most of them are located on property adjacent to the library or in city or village parks.

Wahoo’s Story Walk is unique because it is the first collaboration of its kind in the state located in a recreation area.

Both entities will be able to promote services for each other and see future programs together. The library sees the new Story Walk as an opportunity to reach more people outside of the local area to promote literacy, while the NRD will find a new audience with families seeking a unique experience.

This project is supported in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Nebraska Library Commission.

