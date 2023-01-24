State’s best to perform Jan. 30 at UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic

KEARNEY – Students from 92 high schools in Nebraska will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

The Jan. 30 event includes 558 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the UNK Wind Ensemble along with the festival and honor bands. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the UNK Choraleers along with the treble, festival and honor choirs.

Tickets, which include admission to both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.

Clinicians/conductors for the event are : Honor Band – Duane Bierman, UNK professor of music and director of bands; Festival Band – Gary Davis, UNK professor emeritus; Treble Choir – John Petzet, UNK director of choirs; Festival Choir – Dale Ritter, Alma Public Schools music teacher; Honor Choir – Frank Eychaner, University of Texas Permian Basin professor of music and director of choral and vocal studies.

The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.

This year’s participants include the following area students.

Ashland-Greenwood: Brooke Mills, Elle Williams, Katelyn Novak.

Mead: Addison O’Brien, Austin Keeler, Benjamin Barr, Samuel Springbett, Trevor Ellison.

Bishop Neumann: Hallie Masek, Julia Ingwesen.

Yutan: Skylar Crews.