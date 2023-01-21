State crop production down across board, according to annual summary

LINCOLN – Corn for grain production in Nebraska based on year-end surveys is estimated at 1.46 billion bushels, down 22% from 2021, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Yield of 165 bushels per acre is down 29 bushels from last year. Farmers harvested 8.82 million acres of corn for grain, down 8% from 2021. Corn for silage production is 5.38 million tons, up 6% from last year. Silage yield of 12.5 tons per acre is down 7.0 tons from last year. Corn for silage harvested acreage of 430,000 acres is up 170,000 acres from last year. Corn acreage planted for all purposes is 9.60 million acres, down 3% from last year.

Soybean production for 2022 totaled 278 million bushels, down 21% from 2021. Yield, at 49.0 bushels per acre, is down 14.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area for harvest, at 5.68 million acres, is up 2% from 2021. Planted acreage totaled 5.75 million acres, up 3% from last year.

Sorghum for grain production in 2022 is estimated at 6.88 million bushels, down 65% from 2021. Yield, at 55.0 bushels per acre, is down 31.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 125,000 acres, is down 46% from 2021. Sorghum for silage production is 698,000 tons, up 55% from last year. Silage yield of 9.3 tons per acre is down 5.2 tons from last year.

Sorghum for silage harvested acreage of 75,000 acres is up 44,000 acres from last year. Sorghum acreage planted for all purposes is 320,000 acres, unchanged from last year.

Alfalfa hay production, at 2.45 million tons, is down 34% from a year earlier. The average yield, at 3.10 tons per acre, is down 1.00 ton per acre from 2021. Area harvested, at 790,000 acres, is down 13% from 2021. Alfalfa haylage and greenchop production, at 68,000 tons, is down 35% from last year. Average yield, at 2.70 tons per acre, is down 1.50 tons per acre from last year.

Area harvested, at 25,000 acres, is unchanged from last year. Seedings of alfalfa during 2022 totaled 110,000 acres, up 20,000 acres from a year earlier.

All other hay production, at 1.89 million tons, is down 26% from last year. The average yield, at 1.40 tons per acre, is down 0.15 ton per acre from last year. Area harvested, at 1.35 million acres, is down 18% from 2021. All other haylage and greenchop production, at 200,000 tons, is down 9% from last year. Average yield, at 4.00 tons per acre, is down 4.80 tons per acre from last year.

Area harvested, at 50,000 acres, is up 25,000 acres from last year.

Proso millet production in 2022 is estimated at 1.73 million bushels, down 55% from last year's production. Yield, at 15.0 bushels per acre, is down 9.0 bushels from a year earlier. Area harvested for grain, at 115,000 acres, is down 27% from 2021. Area planted, at 145,000 acres, is down 12% from last year.

Oil sunflower production in 2022 is 41.4 million pounds, up 48% from last year. Yield, at 900 pounds per acre, is up 50 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 46,000 acres, is up 39% from 2021. Area planted, at 50,000 acres, is up 43% from last year. Non-oil sunflower production of 5.01 million pounds is down 23% from last year. Yield, at 910 pounds per acre, is down 90 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 5,500 acres, is down 1,000 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 7,000 acres, is up 8% from last year.

Sugarbeet production is estimated at 0.958 million tons, down 31% from last year. Yield is estimated at 24.2 tons per acre, down 7.7 tons from the previous year. Acres harvested are estimated at 39,600 acres, down 10% from the previous year. Area planted, at 46,800 acres, is up 2,400 acres from last year.

Dry edible bean production of 2.49 million cwt is down 11% from a year ago. Yield, at 2,300 pounds per acre, is down 140 pounds from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 108,100 acres, is down 5% from 2021. Area planted, at 115,000 acres, is down 4% from last year. Beginning in 2019, chickpeas are excluded from the dry edible bean estimates.

Dry edible pea production is estimated at 145,000 cwt, down 59% from 2021. Yield is estimated at 690 pounds per acre, down 620 pounds from last year. Acres harvested are estimated at 21,000, down 22% from a year ago. Total acreage planted is 33,000 acres, up 14% from last year.

Potato production is 9.65 million cwt, up 4% from 2021. Yield, at 485 cwt per acre, is down 5 cwt from a year earlier. Area harvested, at 19,900 acres, is up 1,000 acres from 2021. Area planted, at 20,000 acres, is up 1,000 acres from last year.

Principal crop area planted totaled 19.3 million acres, down 3% from 2021. Area harvested, at 18.4 million acres, is down 5% from last year. Nebraska principal crop acres include corn, sorghum, oats, rye, winter wheat, soybeans, sunflower, dry edible beans, potatoes, proso millet, sugarbeets, and all hay. Double cropped acres and unharvested small grains planted as cover crops are also included.

NASS is the federal statistical agency responsible for producing official data about U.S. agriculture and is committed to providing timely, accurate and useful statistics in service to U.S. agriculture.

Find agricultural statistics for your county, state, and the nation at www.nass.usda.gov.