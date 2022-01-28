Starns honored for bringing agriculture to classroom

“It’s in his blood,” she said.

The fact that a small kernel of corn can grow into a tall, sturdy plant has always been fascinating to Starns. She happily shares that enthusiasm with her students.

“To see the change from a seed sprouting into a plant is awesome,” she said.

Agriculture can be used as a learning tool for many subjects.

“It can be tied into so many different things,” Starns said.

For example, the Farming in a Glove project incorporates science methods as the students draw the changes they see in the seeds, as well as language arts while they formulate questions and collect data. The pen pal program also applies reading and writing principles.

Being honored as Teacher of the Year was a complete surprise to Starns. She had considered applying for the award, but got busy and missed the Dec. 6 deadline. Fortunately, someone else had the same idea and nominated her anonymously.

According to Ashland-Greenwood Elementary Principal Teresa Bray, the award is a fitting tribute to Starns, who has taught kindergarten at AGES for 24 years.