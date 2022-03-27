St. Matthew Lutheran Church plans annual Easter Egg Hunt

CEDAR BLUFFS – St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 13th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, at the church, located at 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. sharp.

All children – infants through the sixth grade – are welcome to participate. There will be three separate egg hunt areas based on age: preschool (includes infants and toddlers); kindergarten through second grade; and third through sixth grade.

“After having drive-through events the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re looking forward to having our traditional Easter egg hunt back this year,” said Tammy Greunke, egg hunt coordinator. “We hope families come out and enjoy this fun event.”

The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.

The egg hunt, which will take place rain or shine, will feature thousands of colorful treat-filled eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny also is expected to make an appearance.