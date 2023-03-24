CEDAR BLUFFS – St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs will be hosting its 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, at the church, located at 300 S. Second St., in Cedar Bluffs. The Easter egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. sharp.

All children – infants through the sixth grade – are welcome to participate. There will be three separate egg hunt areas based on age: preschool (includes infants and toddlers); kindergarten through second grade; and third through sixth grade.

“We are looking forward to offering the Easter egg hunt again this year,” Egg Hunt Coordinator Tammy Greunke said. “We hope area families continue to make our egg hunt a part of their Easter tradition and enjoy this fun event.”

The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.

The egg hunt, which will take place rain or shine, will feature thousands of colorful, treat-filled eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by for pictures.