Springer sentenced to two years probation

WAHOO – The woman accused of stealing from a Saunders County village library has been sentenced to probation.

Lori Springer, of Valparaiso, was sentenced by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin on May 23 in Saunders County District Court in Wahoo.

Marroquin sentenced Springer to two years of probation for all three counts, which include theft – taking $500 to $1,500; attempted unlawful acts – obtaining property and official misconduct. Springer will also have to pay $1,548.36 in restitution to the Village of Valparaiso and complete 50 hours of community service. Other requirements of her sentence include completing a responsible decision-making and crime victim empathy class and participation in a Restorative Justice Program through the Mediation Center.

Springer entered a plea of guilty during a plea hearing on April 11 after reaching a plea agreement with the Saunders County Attorney. Two of the three charges were reduced as part of the agreement. The first charge, theft – taking over $1,500 to $5,000, was amended to theft taking – $500 to $1,500. The second charge, unlawful acts – obtaining property, was amended to attempted unlawful acts – obtaining property. The third charge, official misconduct, was not amended.

The investigation began when the case was referred in February 2021 to the Nebraska State Patrol by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Investigators developed information that Springer had purchased over $1,800 in personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.

On April 22, 2021, investigators served search warrants as part of this investigation and located the items, which included electronics and textbooks. Springer was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services and official misconduct. She was lodged in Saunders County Jail but was immediately released after paying 10%, or $1,000, of her $10,000 bail.

The arrest came after an audit done by the Nebraska State Auditor of Public Accounts. The investigation looked into purchases between the end of 2018 and July 13, 2020. The audit was released on April 9, 2021 and found $1,894.34 in suspicious purchases where Springer allegedly used library funds for her own personal benefit.

Some of the questionable purchases include college textbooks, Hydro Flasks and cookbooks. The auditor also estimates that Springer purchased over $1,000 worth of printer ink although the library only has two printers, and over $400 in air fresheners. She also purchased various cleaning supplies including a Swiffer wet floor cleaner despite the library being carpeted. A Dell laptop was missing from the library as well. Many of these items were found in a storage closet at the library, but were not logged in the library’s system.

