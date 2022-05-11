Springer changes plea to guilty

WAHOO – A woman accused of stealing from a Saunders County village library has changed her plea to guilty, and will be sentenced later this month.

Lori Springer, of Valparaiso, entered a plea of guilty during a plea hearing on April 11 after reaching a plea agreement with the Saunders County Attorney. She was found guilty by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin, who scheduled the sentencing for May 23 at 2 p.m. in Saunders County District Court in Wahoo.

Two of the three charges were reduced as part of the agreement. The first charge, theft – taking over $1,500 to $5,000, was amended to theft taking – $500 to $1,500. The second charge, unlawful acts – obtaining property, was amended to attempted unlawful acts – obtaining property. The third charge, official misconduct, was not amended.

According to court documents, in exchange for the plea agreement, Springer will be sentenced to two years probation and will be ordered to pay $1,548.36 in restitution.

Springer allegedly made over $1,500 in personal purchases via Amazon.com utilizing the Valparaiso Public Library funds between the end of 2018 and summer 2020 while she was the library director. According to the NSP investigation and an audit by the state, it was found that Springer purchased items such as college textbooks, sports equipment and other items.

