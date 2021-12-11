Sousek to be featured on next live Women in Ag webcast on Dec. 14

LINCOLN – “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series” will feature Kara Sousek, of Oak Creek Vineyard, during its next live webcast on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.

The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.

Sousek is a fifth-generation farmer from Prague. She studied horticulture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and minored in the Engler Entrepreneurship Program. While she grew up surrounded by corn, beans, cows and pigs on the family farm, she felt drawn to diversified agriculture. She started working for Oak Creek Vineyard, near Raymond, early in her college career and became manager soon after graduating. The same year, she planted her own first acre of grape vines on the family farm by Prague.