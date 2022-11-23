Solar farm near Yutan set to break ground in February

YUTAN — By the end of 2023, hundreds of thousands of solar panels are set to transform over 500 acres of farmland in eastern Saunders County. And project leaders say construction could bring up to 200 workers to the Yutan area during the height of the building process.

“That’s a lot of visits to the restaurants, a lot of trips to the gas stations or convenience stores,” said Austin Cowan, a project manager for AES Clean Energy, which is spearheading the new solar farm.

In accordance with the conditional use permit the Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved for the project, AES representatives gave an update to the board of supervisors at its Nov. 15 regular meeting. The firm is required to provide an annual report to the county, among a slew of other regulations in the permit.

Page Bolin, AES’s development manager, told the board that Blue Ridge Power — which has handled major solar farm builds across the U.S. — would be the project’s engineering, procurement and construction contractor. And Bolin said if weather permits, they plan to begin construction in February and to wrap up in late 2023.

“It would be our goal to be in service by the end of 2023,” Bolin said.

Board Chairman David Lutton of Ashland asked Bolin and Cowan if subcontractors have been selected and advocated that local companies be engaged to handle landscaping, fencing or other extraneous construction needs.

Though the subcontractors will ultimately be chosen by Blue Ridge, Cowan said it’s AES’s goal to use “as many local resources as possible.”

The project was pitched to the board by Pennsylvania-based Community Energy in early 2021 and was approved in May of that year. At the time, it was said that the project would generate 81 megawatts of power. Using Nebraska state government figures, the energy generated by the solar farm could power over 25,000 houses per year. Community Energy was acquired by AES in late 2021.

The plan includes three “pods” of solar panels between county roads L and J and county roads 5 and 7 that would be connected by underground wire to an OPPD substation. Bolin said the substation, which is located on County Road J between county roads 4 and 5, has been expanded to accommodate the project.

The board approved the project in 2021 despite strong resistance from local landowners. At the time of its approval, more than 500 Yutan-area residents had signed a petition voicing their opposition. The board ultimately approved the conditional use permit, citing the property tax revenue that the project would generate. Yutan Public Schools, for example, stands to gain more than $200,000 in tax dollars from the solar farm.

Supervisor Scott Sukstorf acknowledged at the time that Community Energy and OPPD met the zoning regulations and other criteria necessary for the permit.

“I feel they are meeting everything they needed to meet with what’s being read here. With that in mind, I will vote yes,” he said.

The project and the ire it drew led to the recall of longtime Supervisor Doris Karloff, whose family was among the landowners leasing property to Community Energy. Karloff excused herself from supervisor meetings where discussion and action regarding the solar farm took place.

In other action, the board voted to approve a $119,500 bid from Wisconsin-based Accurate Controls to upgrade the County Corrections Center’s internal audio system.

Among the system’s functions is to work as a sort of intercom that facilitates security and communication at many of the building’s doors and elevators. It also actively listens in cells to monitor inmate activities. Accurate Controls also installed the current audio system when the corrections center was built.

The system in use is 13 years old and is aging out of its useful life, though it is still completely functional, said Josh Moyer, the county’s IT administrator. But replacement parts for the system are scarce, and the county could face legal issues if the system were to fail.

“That system is severely outdated, and we need to kind of develop a plan to at least help us save money to keep it updated, because it’s pretty critical to how the place works,” Moyer said. “To me, I don’t know how they could run a jail for a day without the audio.”

Lutton said the county already has the money for the new system available in its IT budget, and the board unanimously approved the bid.