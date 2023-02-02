MEAD – Registration is open for the 2023 Eastern Nebraska Soil Health Conference (formerly Nebraska Cover Crop Conference). The conference will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead.

This annual event features innovative speakers who will share their experiences with a variety of soil health practices. This is an opportunity to learn about the latest in cover crops, diversifying crop rotations, biochar and other regenerative practices.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with check in starting at 8:30 a.m. All sessions will take place at the August N. Christenson Center at 1071 County Road G, Ithaca.

Topics and presenters include: Moving forward requires looking backwards: Benefits of re-diversifying crop rotations in the Midwest – Marshall McDaniel, Iowa State University; Interseeding cover crops into early-season corn and soybean – What we learned and next step – Farmer panel with Chad Dane (Clay County) and Jay Goertzen (York County) moderated by Jenny Rees, Nebraska Extension Educator; Practical tips for selecting and grazing forage cover crops — Mary Drewnoski, UNL Beef Systems Specialist; Nebraska farmer’s perspective on diverse crop rotations and intensification – Farmer panel with Angela Knuth (Saunders County), Garret Ruskamp (Cuming County), Kyle Riesen (Jefferson County), and Haldon Fugate (Gage County) moderated by Nathan Mueller, Nebraska Extension Educator; and Emerging topics in soil health (1) Biochar and it’s potential as a soil amendment – Britt Fossum, UNL Graduate Student, (2) Opportunities for the perennial grain Kernza® — What it is and how it is grown – Roberta Rebesquini, UNL Graduate Student and (3) What’s new in the cover crop industry – Davis Behle, Green Cover Seed.

There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is required by Feb. 4. Registration available at: https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/.

CCA credits are applied for and pending.

The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board.

For more information contact Nebraska Extension Educators: Katja Koehler-Cole, 402-504-1016, kkoehlercole2@unl.edu; Nathan Mueller, 402-821-2151, nathan.mueller@unl.edu; Aaron Nygren, 402-624-8030, anygren2@unl.edu; Todd Whitney, 308-995-4222, todd.whitney@unl.edu and Caro Córdova, 402-472-6292, ccordova4@unl.edu.