Slick roads contribute to fatal accident near Davey

DAVEY – A 24-year-old Papillion man died Dec. 9 after his pickup truck slid off U.S. Highway 77 and rolled into the median, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said later in the day.

Free had been headed north on the highway nearing Agnew Road when he lost control of his 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 and began to slide sideways on the icy roadway before rolling "several times" into the median, where the truck came to rest, Houchin said.

Free, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was ejected, Houchin said.

Deputies believe speed played a role in the crash, but alcohol is not thought to have been a factor.

