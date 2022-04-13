Simons to take over as Girls Basketball Coach at Omaha Westview

WAHOO- This week Omaha Westview which is one of two new high schools coming to Omaha in the 2022-2023 school year announced that its new girl’s basketball Head Coach will be Jason Simons. For the past 14 seasons, Simons has been at Bishop Neumann and has been a vital piece to the most successful run the school has had in girl’s basketball.

“Neumann is just a great place to be at as a teacher and as a coach,” Simons said. “There were only a handful of jobs that could match the prestige of this program when I came here 14 years ago. They had just been used to being so successful. Westview presented that as a new school, a new start, and an opportunity for me to put my stamp on my own program.”

During Simons time at Neumann, he has been entrenched in success from the time he started. He came on as an assistant coach for Rick Ahrens during the 2008-2009 season and helped lead the program to back-to-back Class C-1 State Championships.

After Ahrens stepped down as Head Coach, Simons took over the Cavaliers program that had a lot of new faces. It took three seasons, but Simons got Neumann back to state in 2014 and then they never missed another state tournament until 2020.

“It took a while to build, but we were able to revamp our youth program a little bit,” Simons said. “We also had to change our style of play some and it allowed us to go on a nice run.”

The first three seasons that Simons got the Cavaliers down to state they struggled to get a win as they lost to Kearney Catholic twice and then once to Norfolk Catholic. The breakthrough for the team came in 2017 when Neumann took third place after beating Louisville in the opening round and then Ord in the third place game.

There was some heartbreak for the Cavaliers the next season when they lost to Columbus Scotus in the Class C-1 State Championship game in overtime. Neumann didn’t let that loss define them and Simons finally got his first State Title as a Head Coach when the Cavaliers beat Lincoln Christian 45-29 to win state in 2019.

The road to that state title wasn’t easy with a 52-48 win over North Bend in the first round in overtime and then a 42-40 victory over Wahoo in the semifinals. On the biggest stage, the selfless basketball that Simons had been coaching to the girls for so many years paid off.

“I’ve been incredibly blest to have incredible players,” Simons said. “Players that were not only good basketball players but were selfless in their approach to playing team basketball. The type of basketball I was blest to have gotten from the coaches who mentored me. I just tried to continue that tradition of team basketball.”

According to Simons the success he had at Neumann would not have been made possible without the girls he coached. They bought into what he taught and it helped the team succeed.

“One thing I will take away is how tough the Neumann girls are both mentally and physically,” Simons said. “They were also willing to take some direction and be servant leaders and play for each other rather than themselves.”

With a new chapter ahead of him Simons hopes one day he will be able to build the same atmosphere around Omaha Westview girl’s basketball that he helped build at Neumann.

“As far as the staff and administration from day one to the day with a lot of sadness in my heart when I resigned the position was a really tough day for me,” Simons said. “It’s been a rough month just trying to discern what was best for my family and what opportunities were out there that would interest me and hopefully one day be equivalent to what Bishop Neumann has given me.”