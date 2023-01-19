Senior Center News

WAHOO

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Twila Wade and second place was Karen Pokorski.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. A small group got together and played Bunco in the afternoon. Winners were Kathy Urban, Sharon Andresen, Patti Cerny and Delores Woita.

On Wednesday we played Bridge.

On Thursday, we started off the morning with Tai Chi and in the afternoon we played Pinochle. First place was Dave Konecky and second place was Bernie Sladky.

On Friday afternoon, we played 10-point pitch and Pinochle. Coming in first place was Bernie Sladky, second place was John Ell and third place was Cheryl Ell for Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Melissa Konecky and second place was Sharon Andresen.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4.00/meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Jan. 23: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Jan. 24: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 25: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, Jan. 26: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Jan. 27: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.