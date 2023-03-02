WAHOO

On Monday we were closed for Presidents Day.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Debbi Allerton, Rose Kastl, Ima Jean Alley, Gladys Cihal and Marianne Long.

In Bunco, lucky winners were Cheryl Ell, Twila Wade, Dolores Woita and Bernice Houska.

On Wednesday a bridge group got together.

On Thursday we did Tai Chi.

On Friday afternoon, we played 10 Point Pitch. Coming in first place was Linda Kapple, second place was Sarah Kruse and third place was Vince Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, March 6: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, March 7: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, March 8: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, March 9: 9 a.m. Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, March 10: 9:30 a.m., Commodities; 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.