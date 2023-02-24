Wahoo

On Monday we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Dave Konecky and second place was Linda Kapple and third place was Kathy Urban.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. In the afternoon Bingo and Bunco met. In Bingo, lucky winners were Debbie Alteron, Carol Kralik, Margaret Schiffern and Birdie Couts. In Bunco, lucky winners were Bernice Houska, Joan Musil and Donna Sensibaugh.

On Wednesday a bridge group got together.

On Thursday we were closed for the snow storm.

On Friday afternoon, we played 10 Point Pitch and Pinochle. In Pitch, coming in first place was Vince Konecky and second place was Mellissa Konecky. In Pinochle, coming in first place was Cindy Urhlery and second place was Dave Konecky.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Feb. 27: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Tuesday, Feb. 28: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco; 1 p.m., Bingo

Wednesday, March 1: 1 p.m., Liverpool Rummy

Thursday, March 2: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, March 3: 9:30 a.m., commodities, 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.