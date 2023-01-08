Senior Center News

Wahoo

Winter Weather Reminder: If Wahoo Public Schools is closed due to weather, there will be no busy wheels or meal program. Please call ahead of time to see if there are activities available.

On Monday we were closed for Christmas.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, we have Tai Chi. Tai Chi is a slowing moving exercise that helps with balance and strengthening. On Tuesday afternoon we played Bunco. Lucky winners were Linda Kapple, Karen Pokorski, Bernice Houska and Kathy Urban.

On Wednesday we played Bridge.

On Thursday, we played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Bernie Sladky, second place was Cindy Ullery and third place was Cheryll Ell.

On Friday afternoon, we played Pitch. Coming in first place was Twila Wade, second place was Jerry Wade and third place was Linda Kapple.

On Friday we also played Pinochle. Coming in first place was Bernie Sladky, second place was Diana Wyllie, and third place was John Ell.

We have excellent meals for our Meal Program at $4 per meal. We do have to know the day before if you are going to eat so we can order them. We also deliver meals on wheels to those that qualify. Please call us for more information. The Wahoo Senior Services hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities

Monday, Jan. 9: 1 p.m., Pitch

Tuesday, Jan. 10: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 1 p.m., Bunco and bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 11: 1 p.m., Bridge

Thursday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m., Tai Chi; 9:30 a.m., Board Meeting; 1 p.m., Pinochle

Friday, Jan. 13: 1 p.m., 10 Point Pitch

Please call if you are wondering about the hours and days that the Busy Wheels run. The telephone number is 402-443-4463.

The Senior Center has a great exercise room and it is free to anyone 55 years and older. Come take a look at what equipment there is to use.

The Community Thrift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The telephone number is 402-443-5168.

If you are interested in volunteering, please call or stop in to the Senior Center.